Diarmuid O’Keeffe scores crucial goal as Wexford make it two from two

Clare 1-20 Wexford 2-20

Diarmuid O’Keeffe’s 64th-minute goal was key to Wexford maintaining their 100% start to their Division 1, Group A campaign in Cusack Park this afternoon.

Fed by Liam Óg McGovern, O’Keeffe ghosted his way down the left wing before dispatching the ball past Eibhear Quilligan to push Wexford six points clear in a game that was level on seven occasions.

Wexford’s second half shooting left a lot to be desired but such was the strength of the wind that they were shooting on sight. Mark Rodgers cut into the deficit with a series of late frees but there was no goal threat to deny the visitors the victory. Patrick Crotty was impressive for Clare as a half-time substitute but Wexford’s half-back line was largely excellent.

Clare’s conversion rate in the first half was just as poor. Eight scores from 21 attempts and just two of them coming from play despite the benefit of the wind, there was little flow to their game although they had goal opportunities towards the end of the half.

It was evident from early on that Rory O’Connor was up for it and he had a couple of points to his name by the 12th minute. As well as that, he was proving a major handful for Rory Hayes and was winning frees regularly.

Wexford had hit Clare for three consecutive points when O’Connor turned his marker and made a bee-line for goal in the 21st minute. While Eibhear Quilligan smothered his first attempt, he couldn’t do much about the second bite of the cherry.

O’Connor followed it up with another point to put Wexford five up before Mark Rodgers ended Clare’s 16 minutes without a score. He followed up that free with another and a much-needed goal came on the half-hour mark when Shane Meehan found the net after Mark Fanning experly saved twice from John Conlon.

Wexford responded well with the next couple of points but Fanning was called on again in the 34th minute to stop Meehan. A Rodgers 65 finished out the half to bring Clare within two, 1-7 to 1-9.

Scorers for Clare: M. Rodgers (0-12, 10 frees, 1 65); P. Donnellan (0-3); S. Meehan (1-0); J. Conlon, P. Crotty (0-2 each); R. Mounsey (0-1).

Scorers for Wexford: J. O’Connor (0-9, 6 frees, 1 65); R. O’Connor (1-4); D. O’Keeffe (1-0); D. Reck, C. McDonald (0-2 each); M. Dwyer, C. Flood, P. Foley (0-1 each).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; R. Hayes, C. Cleary, P. Flanagan; D Ryan, J. Browne, D. Fitzgerald; J. McCarthy, P. Donnellan; C. Malone (c), J. Conlon, R. Taylor; M Rodgers, S. Meehan, D. McMahon.

Subs: P. Crotty for D. McMahon (h-t); R. Mounsey for R. Taylor, S. Golden for J. McCarthy (both 67); A. Shanagher for J. Conlon (70).

WEXFORD: M. Fanning; L. Ryan, D. Reck, S. Donohue; P. Foley, M. O’Hanlon, C. Flood; D. O’Keeffe, L. McGovern (c); O. Foley, J. O’Connor, C. McGuckin; C. McDonald, R. O’Connor, M. Dwyer.

Subs: C. Dunbar for O. Foley (50); N. Murphy for L. Ryan (61); P. Morris for C. McGuckin (64); O. Pepper for L. McGovern (68).

Referee: C. Lyons (Cork).