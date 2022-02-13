Diarmuid O’Keeffe scores crucial goal as Wexford make it two from two

Fed by Liam Óg McGovern, O’Keeffe ghosted his way down the left wing before dispatching the ball past Eibhear Quilligan to push Wexford six points clear after 64 minutes
Diarmuid O’Keeffe scores crucial goal as Wexford make it two from two

Clare’s David Fitzgerald and Charlie McGuckin of Wexford. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 15:27
John Fogarty

Clare 1-20 Wexford 2-20

Diarmuid O’Keeffe’s 64th-minute goal was key to Wexford maintaining their 100% start to their Division 1, Group A campaign in Cusack Park this afternoon.

Fed by Liam Óg McGovern, O’Keeffe ghosted his way down the left wing before dispatching the ball past Eibhear Quilligan to push Wexford six points clear in a game that was level on seven occasions.

Wexford’s second half shooting left a lot to be desired but such was the strength of the wind that they were shooting on sight. Mark Rodgers cut into the deficit with a series of late frees but there was no goal threat to deny the visitors the victory. Patrick Crotty was impressive for Clare as a half-time substitute but Wexford’s half-back line was largely excellent.

Clare’s conversion rate in the first half was just as poor. Eight scores from 21 attempts and just two of them coming from play despite the benefit of the wind, there was little flow to their game although they had goal opportunities towards the end of the half.

It was evident from early on that Rory O’Connor was up for it and he had a couple of points to his name by the 12th minute. As well as that, he was proving a major handful for Rory Hayes and was winning frees regularly.

Wexford had hit Clare for three consecutive points when O’Connor turned his marker and made a bee-line for goal in the 21st minute. While Eibhear Quilligan smothered his first attempt, he couldn’t do much about the second bite of the cherry.

O’Connor followed it up with another point to put Wexford five up before Mark Rodgers ended Clare’s 16 minutes without a score. He followed up that free with another and a much-needed goal came on the half-hour mark when Shane Meehan found the net after Mark Fanning experly saved twice from John Conlon.

Wexford responded well with the next couple of points but Fanning was called on again in the 34th minute to stop Meehan. A Rodgers 65 finished out the half to bring Clare within two, 1-7 to 1-9.

Scorers for Clare: M. Rodgers (0-12, 10 frees, 1 65); P. Donnellan (0-3); S. Meehan (1-0); J. Conlon, P. Crotty (0-2 each); R. Mounsey (0-1).

Scorers for Wexford: J. O’Connor (0-9, 6 frees, 1 65); R. O’Connor (1-4); D. O’Keeffe (1-0); D. Reck, C. McDonald (0-2 each); M. Dwyer, C. Flood, P. Foley (0-1 each).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; R. Hayes, C. Cleary, P. Flanagan; D Ryan, J. Browne, D. Fitzgerald; J. McCarthy, P. Donnellan; C. Malone (c), J. Conlon, R. Taylor; M Rodgers, S. Meehan, D. McMahon.

Subs: P. Crotty for D. McMahon (h-t); R. Mounsey for R. Taylor, S. Golden for J. McCarthy (both 67); A. Shanagher for J. Conlon (70).

WEXFORD: M. Fanning; L. Ryan, D. Reck, S. Donohue; P. Foley, M. O’Hanlon, C. Flood; D. O’Keeffe, L. McGovern (c); O. Foley, J. O’Connor, C. McGuckin; C. McDonald, R. O’Connor, M. Dwyer.

Subs: C. Dunbar for O. Foley (50); N. Murphy for L. Ryan (61); P. Morris for C. McGuckin (64); O. Pepper for L. McGovern (68).

Referee: C. Lyons (Cork).

More in this section

Offaly v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A All too easy as Cork have 19 points to spare over Offaly
A spectator gets his ticket checked as he arrives for the game 22/1/2022 Ticketmaster crash causes headaches for supporters attending National League matches
Philip Mahony and Darragh O’Sullivan celebrate with the trophy 12/2/2022 'Sometimes, when you put in so much work, you get a stroke of luck and what you deserve'
#Hurling#Wexford GAA
<p>Kerry's Shane Conway is tracked by Kildare's Simon Leacy in Sunday's Allianz HL Divison 2A game at Austin Stack Park.</p>

Conway class inspires Kerry comeback against Lilywhites

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices