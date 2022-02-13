Kilcoo - and Mickey Moran - at last get their hands on All-Ireland title

Considering that Mickey Moran had to be almost dragged to the winner's podium to help lift the Andy Merrigan Cup, literally chaperoned from his seat in the corner of the Hogan Stand following a plea from joint-captain Conor Laverty, it was no great surprise that the Kilcoo manager skipped the media duties.

Publicity shy is putting it mildly when it comes to the veteran Derry man who has had plenty of Croke Park heartache over the years, losing All-Ireland finals there with Mayo, Slaughtneil and Kilcoo.

When the latter finally made the breakthrough on Saturday, courtesy of Jerome Johnston's 81st-minute goal, Moran looked as stunned as everyone else and cut an emotional figure after being summoned forth by Laverty.

"He doesn't want the limelight, he doesn't want people talking about him," said selector and fellow Derry man Conleith Gilligan. "He doesn't want to be the story. How often have you seen captains taking a manager up to lift the cup? The boys all knew what it meant to Mickey, even though it was never mentioned during the week.

"There was a sense that everybody knew what it meant to him. He gives so much and he asks for so little. Especially the older players, they just really wanted to do it for him and I know that's a cliche but it was really true as you could see from the emotion of it at the end."

It was a fitting way for Kilcoo, the ultimate dogs of war, to finally win the All-Ireland they've craved - at the end of a tense arm wrestle. Admittedly, it was a tough watch for neutrals - there must have been at least 50 passes in the build up to Anthony Morgan's extra-time point - but after being beaten after extra-time themselves by Corofin two years ago, they'll be making no apologies in south Down for their style of play. Gilligan outlined just how hard they've worked as a group to realise their dream.

"I would imagine we probably met and trained, from when it started up in March, maybe 150-odd times, 160 times, as a group," explained Gilligan, who confirmed that Jerome Johnston was playing 'on one leg' when he bundled home the winning goal.

"And Conor (Laverty), he's been operating on a knee with no cartilage for as long as we've been here. The lengths that he goes to to play isn't healthy, it isn't normal."

It didn't look great for Kilcoo when they slipped 0-8 to 0-2 down at half-time. They kicked away a possible 1-3 or 1-4 in that first-half and when Craig Dias created a goal chance early in the second-half, it looked like Crokes were on the cusp of their third title. Miceal Rooney cleared off the line though, Kilcoo rallied, thanks in part to a bizarre deflected goal from a Niall Kane '45, while Dias, a contender for man-of-the-match, cramped up and had to limp off shortly after Paul Devlin kick the equaliser that forced extra-time.

Ironically, Moran, so keen to avoid the limelight afterward, apparently inspired the Kilcoo comeback by taking centre stage in the dressing-room at half-time of normal time.

"To be fair, Mickey does every now and again give really cross speeches," said Gilligan. "He hadn't done one really this year at all, he'd never raised his voice and this was the one where he basically asked the boys to stand up and be counted or they may get their bags and go out to the bus now."