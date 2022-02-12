Last gasp goal secures first All-Ireland club title for Ballygunner 

AIB All-Ireland Club SHC final

BALLYGUNNER (Waterford) 2-17

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS (Kilkenny) 1-19

Substitute Harry Ruddle secured himself a place in hurling folklore with a last-gasp goal to claim a first ever All-Ireland senior club title for Ballygunner.

Just when it seemed Ballyhale Shamrocks were on their path to an historic third straight title, Ruddle struck a speculative low shot that found the bottom of the net to deny them in the final play of the decider.

And so the Kilkenny men, who had pulled off some incredible 11th hour feats on their way to this final, got a cruel taste of their own medicine.

It appeared Ballygunner were going to rue not doing more when they were in the ascendancy in the first half. Shamrocks had jumped into a five-point lead in the 43rd minute when substitute Eoin Reid followed up after Stephen O’Keeffe had made a point blank save from Colin Fennelly.

However, Ballygunner repaired some of the damage through Pauric Mahony frees and Dessie Hutchinson fire home a beautiful goal in the 49th minute to make it a one-point game.

Shamrocks composed themselves to go three up in the 56th minute via the excellent Richie Reid but scores from Hutchinson, Kevin Mahony and Pauric Mahony (free) set up a tense finale.

Ballygunner converted less than half of their 15 scoring chances in the opening half after which they trailed 0-10 to 0-7. Despite huge possession, their shooting was disappointing and Pauric Mahony was guilty of three wides.

For all their hurling, they were only two points up after 16 minutes when Shamrocks took over with three consecutive scores. Pauric Mahony’s first free of the afternoon levelled the game in the 22nd minute but then TJ Reid hit back with a brace, the second of them a lovely effort from play.

Ballygunner had a sniff of a goal in the 30th minute when Billy O’Keeffe’s shot was blocked by Brian Butler and the ball was worked up the field in seconds for a Brian Cody score. Hutchinson, who always looked sharp, added his second point to see out the half.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (0-7, frees); D. Hutchinson (1-3); M. Mahony (0-3); H. Ruddle (1-0); K. Mahony (0-2); B O’Keeffe, B. O’Keeffe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: T.J. Reid (0-8, 4 frees, 1 65); E. Reid (1-0); A. Mullen, E. Shefflin (0-2 each); P. Mullen, E. Cody, B. Cody, C. Fennelly, J. Cuddihy, D. Corcoran, R. Reid (0-1 each).

BALLYGUNNER: S. O’Keeffe; I. Kenny, B. Coughlan(j-c), T. Foley; R. Power, Philip Mahony (j-c), S. O’Sullivan; C. Sheahan, P. Leavey; P. Hogan, Pauric Mahony, M. Mahony; K. Mahony, D. Hutchinson, B. O’Keeffe.

Subs for Ballygunner Cormac Power for B. O’Keeffe (47); H. Ruddle for C. Sheahan (54).

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS: D. Mason; B. Butler, D. Mullen, J. Holden; E. Shefflin, R. Reid, D. Corcoran; C. Walsh, P. Mullen; B. Cody, A. Mullen, J. Cuddihy; T.J. Reid, C. Fennelly (c), E. Cody.

Subs for Ballyhale Shamrocks: K. Mullen for R. Reid (temp 4-6); E. Reid for C. Walsh (h-t); K. Mullen for B. Butler (inj 33); C. Phelan for P. Mullen (temp 47-48).

Referee: J. Owens (Wexford).