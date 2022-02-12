William Shine dazzles as St Brendan's crowned Munster champions

Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC (Corn Uí Mhuirí) final

St Brendan's 0-17

Tralee CBS 0-12

Inspired by man-of-the-match William Shine at corner-forward, St Brendan’s Killarney were fully deserving victors over a disappointing Tralee CBS in a lacklustre Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC (Corn Uí Mhuirí) Final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Having had a three-point advantage (0-7 to 0-4) in the 18th minute pegged back by the interval by the ‘Green’, with Conor Horan and Jordan Kissane impressing for the Tralee side, the ‘Sem’ appeared to have failed to take advantage of their dominant first half display as the sides retired level at the break (0-8 each).

However, with Cian McMahon coming to the fore on the resumption, dove-tailing beautifully with star man Shine, who finished with nine points, once St Brendan’s hit the front again in the 41st minute (0-11 to 0-10) there was no stopping their march to a 23rd Corn Uí Mhuirí title.

This victory was all the more noteworthy for the Killarney school, with 2021 Kerry minors Rian Colleran and Luke Crowley ruled out of the final through injury, as Tralee CBS never really got going to any great degree, with star men Armin Heinrich and Thomas O’Donnell being well shackled throughout.

Scorers for St Brendan’s: W Shine 0-9 (0-5 frees, 0-1 mark), C McMahon 0-3 (0-1 free), A Hennigan 0-2, L Randles, D Fleming, A O’Neill 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tralee CBS: C Horan 0-6 (0-4 frees), J Kissane 0-4 (0-2 frees), B Quilter (’45), M O’Connell 0-1 each.

ST BRENDAN’S KILLARNEY: A O’Sullivan (Legion); C Lynch (Glenflesk), T Clifford (Firies), H Byrne (Dr Crokes); D Fleming (Legion), D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), J Kelleher (Glenflesk); L Randles (Dr Crokes), K O’Sullivan (Glenflesk); M Moriarty (Beaufort), C Foley (Kilcummin), C Keating (Dr Crokes); C McMahon (Dr Crokes), A Hennigan (Dr Crokes), W Shine (Legion).

Subs: M O’Shea (Kilcummin) for Randles (37 mins), A O’Neill (Renard) for Moriarty (44 mins), M Mullane (Glenflesk) for Clifford (60 mins), C Kelliher (Kilcummin) for Keating (60 mins).

TRALEE CBS: B Quilter (Austin Stacks); B Donnellan (Churchill), J Foley (Kerins O’Rahillys), C White (John Mitchels); C Browne (Austin Stacks), S McGrath (St Senans), D Sweeney (Ballymacelligott); A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), C Horan (Austin Stacks); B Hanafin (Kerins O’Rahillys), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), A Sheehy (Ballymacelligott); J Kissane (Austin Stacks), D Sayers (Austin Stacks), J Brosnan (Moyvane).

Subs: M O’Connell (Castlegregory) for Sayers (37 mins), D Moriarty (Currow) for Sheehy (40 mins), TJ Heaphy (Kerins O’Rahillys) for Hanafin (51 mins), R O’Connell (Austin Stacks) for Sweeney 54 mins).

Referee: C Maguire (Clare).