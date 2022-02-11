Weekend GAA previews: Ballyhale Shamrocks have the experience to claim All-Ireland glory

SATURDAY

AIB All-Ireland Club SHC final: Ballygunner (Waterford) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 3pm, (J. Owens, Wexford) Live TG4.

It doesn’t matter how many lives Shamrocks have used to get to this point. They’re here, they have the Croke Park experience and despite their injury worries have enough to trouble Ballygunner. We saw what they are capable of in the Leinster final but the Munster champions boast enough up front to make this a rip-roaring affair. Anywhere else and we’d plump for Ballygunner but this is Shamrocks’ playground and the three in a row is on.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks.

AIB All-Ireland Club SFC final.

Kilcoo (Down) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park, 5pm, (S. Hurson, Tyrone) Live TG4.

Despite the tradition of the counties, this is not expected to be a game that will be pretty on the eye. Each side are happy to bide their time before breaking so this will be the proverbial duel of cat and mouse. In their last two outings, Crokes showed that they are not totally dependent on Paul Mannion but to win a game like this against such a cagey outfit they do need him.

Verdict: Kilcoo.

Allianz Hurling League, R2.

Division 1A.

Limerick v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm, (F. Horgan, Tipperary) Live RTÉ.

Other than the inside forward line, there wasn’t too much to complain about Limerick’s display in Wexford last weekend. Some of their touches were excellent and Barry Nash’s move to centre-back will be viewed with interest on Saturday evening. Galway know they are in for a battle but it’s one they are unlikely to win.

Verdict: Limerick

Division 1, Group B.

Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, 2pm, (J. Keenan, Wicklow) Live BBC iPlayer, GAAGo.ie.

If their encouraging performance away to Kilkenny didn’t warn Dublin of what they can expect in Belfast then the results against Clare and Wexford in Corrigan Park last year will ensure Mattie Kenny’s men are readied. Antrim to dig out a result.

Verdict: Draw.

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1B.

Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, 1.30pm, (B. Rice, Down).

Outside of Dublin, this is as big a first game for new Cork manager Shane Ronanyne as they come. He will want to see character at the very least.

Verdict: Cork.

Division 1A.

Mayo v Westmeath, Connacht Centre of Excellence, 7pm, (J. Devlin, Galway).

With things more settled in Mayo these days, their chances of success improve.

Verdict: Mayo.

Donegal v Galway, MacCumhaill Park, 7.30pm, (G. McMahon, Mayo).

Donegal continue to knock on the door and home comforts will be a factor.

Verdict: Donegal.

Munster TUS Corn Uí Mhurí football final.

Tralee CBS v St Brendan’s Killarney, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1pm, (C. Maguire, Clare).

Purely on the basis of their path to the final, the vote goes to Tralee CBS. St Brendan’s will look to save their best until last but The Green have been pulverising teams.

Verdict: Tralee CBS.

Leinster Corn Uí Dhúill hurling final.

Good Counsel, New Ross v Dublin South Colleges, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1pm.

Verdict: Dublin South Colleges.

Connacht Aonghus Murphy Cup football final.

St Jarlath’s College v St Colman’s College, Tuam Stadium, 1pm.

Verdict: St Jarlath’s College.

SUNDAY

Allianz Hurling League, R2.

Division 1A.

Clare v Wexford, Cusack Park, 1.45pm, (C. Lyons, Cork) Live TG4.

It’s not like Clare’s personnel difficulties are going to improve in the space of a week but in Ennis and hurt by that collapse in Cork they will look to show it was just a blip. If Wexford come with the same intensity as they showed against Limerick, they will be hard matched.

Verdict: Draw.

Offaly v Cork, St Brendan’s Park, 2pm, (S. Stack, Dublin) Live TG4.ie.

Cork will hardly score as much as they did in the pristine environs of Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend but a win will be demanded and a comfortable one anticipated as Offaly try to find their feet in the top flight. Ciarán Joyce looks a real option in midfield.

Verdict: Cork.

Division 1B.

Waterford v Laois, Walsh Park, 2pm, (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow).

Unlike previous campaigns, Liam Cahill won’t be able to rest as many players given that the Ballygunner men are unavailable. Picking up a point in Parnell Park was a good return but nothing but a win will do here.

Verdict: Waterford.

Tipperary v Kilkenny, FBD Semple Stadium, 3.45pm, (L. Gordan, Galway) Live TG4.

Question marks hang over both teams and while this is getting top TV billing each are in a state of flux at the moment. Tipperary may have smothered a spirited Laois display but they were hardly impressive in Portlaoise while many Kilkenny supporters were dispirited by the display against Antrim.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Division 2A.

Kerry v Kildare, Austin Stack Park, 12.30pm, (N. Wall, Cork).

Kerry must get back to winning ways if they want to keep the promotion push on course.

Verdict: Kerry.

Carlow v Westmeath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm, (M. Kennedy, Tipperary).

Verdict: Westmeath.

Meath v Down, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm, (S. Hynes, Galway).

Verdict: Down.

Allianz Division 2B.

London v Mayo, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm, (C. McDonald, Antrim).

Verdict: Mayo.

Wicklow v Derry, County Grounds, Aughrim, 1pm, (C. Mooney, Dublin).

Verdict: Derry.

Sligo v Donegal, Markievicz Park, 2pm, (C. Flynn, Westmeath).

Verdict: Donegal.

Division 3A.

Tyrone v Warwickshire, O’Neills Healy Park, 1pm, (J. Clarke, Cavan).

Verdict: Tyrone.

Louth v Roscommon, Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill, 2pm, (C. Cunning, Antrim).

Verdict: Roscommon.

Monaghan v Armagh, Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen, 2pm, (T. Conway, Derry).

Verdict: Armagh.

Division 3B.

Cavan v Lancashire, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm, (A. McAleer, Donegal).

Verdict: Cavan.

Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm, (K. Brady, Louth).

Verdict: Fermanagh.

Lidl Ladies NFL.

Waterford v Dublin, Fraher Field, 2pm, (J. Murphy, Carlow).

Dublin are minus many of their mainstays but can summon a performance to take the points.

Verdict: Dublin.