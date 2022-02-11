Kerry ‘owed a debut of gratitude’ for Tyrone decision, says Tom Ryan

Ryan's other key remarks
The GAA will be working to integrate with the Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie Associations but will not rush the process - “Perhaps the time is approaching when we can build on the progress to date in order that the relationships can evolve to a new level”;
The split season, while preferable, is “not an open goal” and inter-county players will feel a “significant burden” playing county and club seasons back to back;
The organisation has a duty to ensure volunteer burnout is avoided - “We must make sure each role is sized properly and that it can be reasonably borne by one person in their spare time… I sometimes worry that we are not doing as well here”;
The lack of notice from the Government about the GAA losing its Level 5 exemption status at the start of last year “left a bad taste in many quarters”;
He hopes the green option to change the format of the All-Ireland senior football championship after the provincial stages, which will be voted on at Congress at the end of the month, will be supported to come into operation next year;
Social media abuse around the commentary of Gaelic games “is simply not acceptable and the need for this to be challenged will increasingly feature in the work that we undertake promoting respect across our Association”;
There is concern that the delivery of Go Games in recent years has moved “away from the ethos, values and principles initially developed to underpin the programme.”