Clifford steps up to the mark as UL reach Sigerson final

Two late scores from Kerry star seal victory
Clifford steps up to the mark as UL reach Sigerson final

University of Limerick's David Clifford poses for photos with fans after theElectric Ireland Higher Education Sigerson Cup  semi-final against DCU at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow. Picture: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 22:15
Paul Keane

UL 0-14 

DCU 0-11 

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-final 

Paul Keane 

Netwatch Cullen Park

It wasn't quite a David Clifford masterclass but when the need was greatest, the Kerry icon once again responded with two crucial late points to help seal UL's Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final place.

Tied with six minutes to go at Netwatch Cullen Park, UL reeled off three late points with two of those coming from Clifford to secure a place in next Wednesday's final against NUIG.

It'll be UL's first final since 1997 though with Clifford in their attack they may feel anything is possible and the All-Star attacker will approach the final with 5-19 to his credit after adding another four points here.

Holders DCU came from three points down in the third quarter to twice level the game but were ultimately finished off by those late scores from Clifford and Clare's Emmet McMahon.

Any neutrals present in the 1,000 or so crowd probably came to watch some more Clifford magic and they were treated to a little of his wizardry just seconds into the contest.

The big Fossa man, who hit Queens for 2-4 in the quarter-finals last week, cleverly created a goal opportunity but his shot was blocked by DCU 'keeper David O'Hanlon shortly after the throw-in.

In the fourth minute, he dropped a point attempt from a free short though he finally got up and running with an eighth minute score from a free.

UL needed that point too as DCU had been the livelier initially, moving 0-2 to 0-0 clear thanks to back to back points from converted frees by Galway's Finnerty. Meath star Mathew Costello won one of those frees for DCU with a terrific burst through the middle.

After Clifford's strike, Dan Gray, Donal O'Sullivan and Kildysart man McMahon then split the posts to push Declan Brouder's side 0-4 to 0-2 clear.

It wasn't a classic though and with a final place on the line both teams played it cautious, getting plenty of players behind the ball at times.

Clifford's second point of the game, from play this time, left UL 0-7 to 0-6 ahead at half-time and was a beauty as he jinked away from his man on the right wing and booted over off his left boot.

DCU managed just two points from open play in the first-half with Galway's Rob Finnerty and sub Shane Tierney slotting the majority of their scores from placed balls.

Both sides had their spells of dominance in the third quarter, UL firstly reeling off three unanswered scores from Brian Lonergan and O'Sullivan and DCU then replying with their own three-in-a-row.

That left the game tied for the fourth time and delicately poised at 0-10 apiece with 15 minutes to go.

They were level again at 0-11 apiece but Clifford nudged UL in front with a sumptuous point from a free close to the right sideline, 0-12 to 0-11. McMahon added another and then Clifford drew the biggest cheer of the evening when he boomed over the insurance score from distance, securing the team's return to Carlow next week for the final at IT Carlow.

UL scorers: D Clifford (0-4, 1 free, 1 '45), B Lonergan (0-3), D O'Sullivan (0-3, 1 free), D Gray (0-1), E McMahon (0-1), C Dempsey (0-1), P Walsh (0-1).

DCU scorers: R Finnerty (0-3, 3 frees), S Tierney (0-3, 1 mark), S O'Donnell (0-2), B Carroll (0-1), P Hughes (0-1), J Morrissey (0-1).

UL: C Flaherty; C Donnelly, J Coyne, P Maher; G O'Donovan, S Powter, D Walsh; C Dempsey, O Looney; C Downes, D Gray, E McMahon; B Lonergan, D Clifford, D O'Sullivan.

Subs: J McCarthy for Donnelly (8-13, blood); F Flanagan for Looney (27); P Walsh for McMahon (46); McCarthy for Coyne (53); McMahon for Gray (54); S McDonnell for O'Sullivan (64).

DCU: D O'Hanlon; D Corcoran, S Ryan, M Curran; S Byrne, J Morrissey, L Towey; M Costello, R Og Murphy; P Hughes, K Lynch Bissett, B Carroll; M Barry, R Finnerty, J Hagan.

Subs: S Tierney for Hagan (22); S O'Donnell for Barry (23); J Bryant for Lynch Bissett (40); Hagan for Byrne (57).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).

More in this section

New Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA Tom Ryan Meeting gender quotas will be difficult for GAA, admits Tom Ryan
Niall Morgan: Time to end handy route for Kerry and Dublin Niall Morgan: Time to end handy route for Kerry and Dublin
Kevin O'Donovan: Right or wrong, cold commercial reality makes Ed Sheeran a 'gamechanger' for Páirc Kevin O'Donovan: Right or wrong, cold commercial reality makes Ed Sheeran a 'gamechanger' for Páirc
GAA/Croke Park Financial Reports & Director General’s Annual Report Media Briefing

Annual accounts lay bare €25m cost of Covid, but GAA has 'turned the corner'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices