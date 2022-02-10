Clifford steps up to the mark as UL reach Sigerson final

UL 0-14

DCU 0-11

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup semi-final

Paul Keane

Netwatch Cullen Park

It wasn't quite a David Clifford masterclass but when the need was greatest, the Kerry icon once again responded with two crucial late points to help seal UL's Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final place.

Tied with six minutes to go at Netwatch Cullen Park, UL reeled off three late points with two of those coming from Clifford to secure a place in next Wednesday's final against NUIG.

It'll be UL's first final since 1997 though with Clifford in their attack they may feel anything is possible and the All-Star attacker will approach the final with 5-19 to his credit after adding another four points here.

Holders DCU came from three points down in the third quarter to twice level the game but were ultimately finished off by those late scores from Clifford and Clare's Emmet McMahon.

Any neutrals present in the 1,000 or so crowd probably came to watch some more Clifford magic and they were treated to a little of his wizardry just seconds into the contest.

The big Fossa man, who hit Queens for 2-4 in the quarter-finals last week, cleverly created a goal opportunity but his shot was blocked by DCU 'keeper David O'Hanlon shortly after the throw-in.

In the fourth minute, he dropped a point attempt from a free short though he finally got up and running with an eighth minute score from a free.

UL needed that point too as DCU had been the livelier initially, moving 0-2 to 0-0 clear thanks to back to back points from converted frees by Galway's Finnerty. Meath star Mathew Costello won one of those frees for DCU with a terrific burst through the middle.

After Clifford's strike, Dan Gray, Donal O'Sullivan and Kildysart man McMahon then split the posts to push Declan Brouder's side 0-4 to 0-2 clear.

It wasn't a classic though and with a final place on the line both teams played it cautious, getting plenty of players behind the ball at times.

Clifford's second point of the game, from play this time, left UL 0-7 to 0-6 ahead at half-time and was a beauty as he jinked away from his man on the right wing and booted over off his left boot.

DCU managed just two points from open play in the first-half with Galway's Rob Finnerty and sub Shane Tierney slotting the majority of their scores from placed balls.

Both sides had their spells of dominance in the third quarter, UL firstly reeling off three unanswered scores from Brian Lonergan and O'Sullivan and DCU then replying with their own three-in-a-row.

That left the game tied for the fourth time and delicately poised at 0-10 apiece with 15 minutes to go.

They were level again at 0-11 apiece but Clifford nudged UL in front with a sumptuous point from a free close to the right sideline, 0-12 to 0-11. McMahon added another and then Clifford drew the biggest cheer of the evening when he boomed over the insurance score from distance, securing the team's return to Carlow next week for the final at IT Carlow.

UL scorers: D Clifford (0-4, 1 free, 1 '45), B Lonergan (0-3), D O'Sullivan (0-3, 1 free), D Gray (0-1), E McMahon (0-1), C Dempsey (0-1), P Walsh (0-1).

DCU scorers: R Finnerty (0-3, 3 frees), S Tierney (0-3, 1 mark), S O'Donnell (0-2), B Carroll (0-1), P Hughes (0-1), J Morrissey (0-1).

UL: C Flaherty; C Donnelly, J Coyne, P Maher; G O'Donovan, S Powter, D Walsh; C Dempsey, O Looney; C Downes, D Gray, E McMahon; B Lonergan, D Clifford, D O'Sullivan.

Subs: J McCarthy for Donnelly (8-13, blood); F Flanagan for Looney (27); P Walsh for McMahon (46); McCarthy for Coyne (53); McMahon for Gray (54); S McDonnell for O'Sullivan (64).

DCU: D O'Hanlon; D Corcoran, S Ryan, M Curran; S Byrne, J Morrissey, L Towey; M Costello, R Og Murphy; P Hughes, K Lynch Bissett, B Carroll; M Barry, R Finnerty, J Hagan.

Subs: S Tierney for Hagan (22); S O'Donnell for Barry (23); J Bryant for Lynch Bissett (40); Hagan for Byrne (57).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).