Second half goals see Steelstown crowned All-Ireland champions

The Derry club went into the final as strong favourites having accounted for Kerry's Na Gaeil in the semi-final but were shocked by the concession of a third minute goal
Second half goals see Steelstown crowned All-Ireland champions

Steelstown's Jason McAleer celebrates. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 19:37
Michael Wilson

Steelstown Brian Ógs 3-14 Trim 2-5

Steelstown Brian Ógs are the All-Ireland club IFC champions after three second half goals accounted for Meath champions, Trim, in Croke Park on Sunday.

The Derry club went into the final as strong favourites having accounted for Kerry's Na Gaeil in the semi-final but were shocked by the concession of a third minute goal to Trim's Mikey Cullen. That would be as good as it would get for the Meath men though as Steelstown, inspired by Derry forward Ben McCarron and Cahir McMonagle, quickly drew level and then pulled away to lead by 0-10 to 1-5 by half-time.

An early second half red card for Steelstown's Eoghan Concannon threatened to offer Trim a lifeline but within seconds the Derry side had broke to win themselves a penalty and see Trim's Alan Douglas black-carded.

McMonagle scored the penalty with McCarron adding a second minutes later to all but end the game as a contest.

Substitute Emmet Deane grabbed his side's third but by now the final had become a procession with Steelstown deservedly being crowned champions only months after lifting the Derry title for the first time in their history.

Scorers for Steelstown: C McMonagle (1m, 1 pen), B McCarron (1f, 2m) (1-4 each); E Deane (1-0); E Bradley, O McMenamin (0-2 each); N Forester, R Devine (0-1 each).

Scorers for Trim: A Lynch (0-4, 3f, 1m); M Cullen, E O'Connor (1-0 each); C O'Rourke (0-1).

STEELSTOWN BRIAN ÓGS: E Heraghty, O Fox, K Lindsay, D Baker, D Gilmore, J McAleer, E Concannon, O McMenamin, R Devine, S O'Connor, N Forester, B McCarron, M Foley, C McMonagle, E Bradley.

Subs: M Murray for M Foley (23mins); G Logue for E Bradley (53mins); E Deane for D Baker (57mins); R Maguire for C McMonagle (60mins); M McKinney for J McAleer (63mins).

TRIM: P Farrell, G Dwane, L Moran, D Dowling, C Quigley, J Toher, C O'Rourke, R Bourke, S Fitzgerald, C Caulfield, A Douglas, D Lynch, M Cullen, A Lynch, E O'Connor.

Subs: B Holden for D Dowling (39mins); J Murray for D Lynch (39mins); I Birmingham for J Toher (46mins); O McGrath for M Cullen (46mins); D Dowling for G Dwaine (56mins).

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo).

More in this section

Dublin v Waterford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Ground B Late Stephen Bennett score earns Waterford point in Parnell Park
A packed stand for the national anthem 5/5/2019 Chris Farley leads the way as London maintain winning streak
Cavan v Tyrone - Dr McKenna Cup Round 2 Cavan pass Wexford test with ease to make it two from two
#Gaelic Football#Ulster GAA
A view of training 24/6/2020

High drama as Down pip Carlow, Meath edge Kildare

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices