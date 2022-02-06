Second half goals see Steelstown crowned All-Ireland champions

Steelstown Brian Ógs 3-14 Trim 2-5

Steelstown Brian Ógs are the All-Ireland club IFC champions after three second half goals accounted for Meath champions, Trim, in Croke Park on Sunday.

The Derry club went into the final as strong favourites having accounted for Kerry's Na Gaeil in the semi-final but were shocked by the concession of a third minute goal to Trim's Mikey Cullen. That would be as good as it would get for the Meath men though as Steelstown, inspired by Derry forward Ben McCarron and Cahir McMonagle, quickly drew level and then pulled away to lead by 0-10 to 1-5 by half-time.

An early second half red card for Steelstown's Eoghan Concannon threatened to offer Trim a lifeline but within seconds the Derry side had broke to win themselves a penalty and see Trim's Alan Douglas black-carded.

McMonagle scored the penalty with McCarron adding a second minutes later to all but end the game as a contest.

Substitute Emmet Deane grabbed his side's third but by now the final had become a procession with Steelstown deservedly being crowned champions only months after lifting the Derry title for the first time in their history.

Scorers for Steelstown: C McMonagle (1m, 1 pen), B McCarron (1f, 2m) (1-4 each); E Deane (1-0); E Bradley, O McMenamin (0-2 each); N Forester, R Devine (0-1 each).

Scorers for Trim: A Lynch (0-4, 3f, 1m); M Cullen, E O'Connor (1-0 each); C O'Rourke (0-1).

STEELSTOWN BRIAN ÓGS: E Heraghty, O Fox, K Lindsay, D Baker, D Gilmore, J McAleer, E Concannon, O McMenamin, R Devine, S O'Connor, N Forester, B McCarron, M Foley, C McMonagle, E Bradley.

Subs: M Murray for M Foley (23mins); G Logue for E Bradley (53mins); E Deane for D Baker (57mins); R Maguire for C McMonagle (60mins); M McKinney for J McAleer (63mins).

TRIM: P Farrell, G Dwane, L Moran, D Dowling, C Quigley, J Toher, C O'Rourke, R Bourke, S Fitzgerald, C Caulfield, A Douglas, D Lynch, M Cullen, A Lynch, E O'Connor.

Subs: B Holden for D Dowling (39mins); J Murray for D Lynch (39mins); I Birmingham for J Toher (46mins); O McGrath for M Cullen (46mins); D Dowling for G Dwaine (56mins).

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo).