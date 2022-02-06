Ryan O’Donoghue stars as Mayo secure first win of National League campaign

Mayo 2-10 Monaghan 1-11

A goal from Jason Doherty in the 54th minute helped to propel Mayo to their first win of this National League Division 1 league campaign at Monaghan’s expense in Clones.

Doherty’s close-range finish put the visitors a point ahead and the homeside were unable to get back on level terms during a tense last quarter.

A point from Conor Loftus doubled Mayo’s lead in the 65th minute and Monaghan missed a plethora of chances to get back into the match.

In fact, all the Farney men could manage in the last 25 minutes of the game was a pointed free from substitute Conor McManus in the 66th minute.

Man of the match Ryan O’Donoghue — who finished with 1-6 — landed the insurance score for the Connacht champions when he converted a free in the 69th minute.

However, despite maintaining their unbeaten start to the campaign, Mayo’s victory was overshadowed by an ankle injury to Eoghan McLaughlin late in the first half.

The wing-back was stretchered off after being treated on the field for five minutes.

The sides were level on five occasions during the opening half, but Monaghan led by 1-8 to 1-7 when the half-time whistle finally sounded.

The game began in a welter of excitement when Ryan O’Donoghue fired in Mayo’s first goal in the sixth minute from close-range.

A point moments later from Fionn McDonagh eased the visitors 1-1 to 0-1 ahead.

However, the cheers from their huge band of supporters had barely died down when Jack McCarron palmed the ball into the Mayo net to level the match for the first time.

The teams traded points on a number of occasions over the next 20 minutes with McCarron, Karl O’Connell and Andrew Woods exchanging scores with Diarmuid O’Connor, Conor O’Shea and Ryan O’Donoghue.

This left it at 1-5 apiece after 25 minutes but Monaghan kicked on again with white flags from Gary Mohan (a mark) and the stylish Jack McCarron to give the locals something to shout about.

Two quickfire frees from Ryan O’Donoghue restored parity before the unfortunate injury to McLaughlin, and the unmarkable Jack McCarron brought the first half scoring to a close with a free in the 40th minute.

The second half turned out to be every bit as tight and tense, but Mayo emerged with the spoils of victory after Paddy Durcan blocked Ryan McAnespie’s late goalbound effort in a crowded Mayo goalmouth.

Scorers for Mayo: R O’Donoghue (1-6, 5fs); J Doherty (1-0); C O’Shea, F McDonagh, D O’Connor, C Loftus (0-1 each).

Scorers for Monaghan: J McCarron (1-3, 1f); G Mohan (1 mark), A Woods (0-2 each); K O’Connell, M Bannigan (1f), S Carey (1f), C McManus (1f) (0-1 each).

MAYO: R Hennelly; B Harrison, P O’Hora, L Keegan; P Durcan, M Plunkett, E McLaughlin; C O’Shea, S Coen; F McDonagh, D O’Connor, B Walsh; A Orme, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue.

Subs: A O’Shea for Coen (25); R Brickenden for McLaughlin (34, inj); C Loftus for McDonagh (45); J Flynn for C O’Shea (49); D McHugh for Harrison (63, inj).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; R McAnespie, D Ward, C McCarthy; D Hughes, N Kearns; K O’Connell, M Bannigan, S Carey; J McCarron, G Mohan, A Woods.

Subs: C McManus for O’Connell (43); S Hanratty for McCarthy (55); A Mulligan for Woods (55); D Garland for McCarron (63); K Lavelle for Kearns (64).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).