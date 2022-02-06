Mikie Dwyer scores crucial goal as Wexford beat wasteful Limerick

Wexford 1-11 Limerick 0-11

Mikie Dwyer’s 59th-minute goal secured a winning league debut for new Wexford manager Darragh Egan in this attritional battle in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Both teams were extremely wasteful aiming for the posts - Limerick hit 18 wides to Wexford’s 14 - but their commitment couldn’t be faulted in an entertaining affair in front of a 6,500 crowd.

All-Ireland champions Limerick, who failed to discord for the last 18 minutes, were two up when Dwyer, who could have been blown for overcarrying, struck following a free that dropped short. Conor McDonald fired over his first point in the 63rd minute and Conall Flood sent over the insurance score in the 68th minute.

Wexford were full-blown in their approach to the first half and they were rewarded for their intensity, leading for 23 minutes before Limerick’s shooting accuracy improved towards the end of the half.

With the wind behind them, Limerick were shooting on sight but the quality left a lot to be desired, Aaron Gillane possibly fortunate to remain on free-taking duties after missing a couple of relatively easy opportunities.

By the half-time whistle, they had racked up 10 wides to Wexford’s four, which said as much about their dominance in possession as it did the elements. David Reidy was excellent in putting himself about as were Gearóid Hegarty and William O’Donoghue.

With Wexford two points up, Nickie Quaid saved from McDonald in the 18th minute. The margin was the same when Hegarty popped up with two points on the trot around the half-hour mark and a Diarmaid Byrnes’ long-range free ensured Limerick went into the interval ahead, 0-7 to 0-6.

Scorers for Wexford: J. O’Connor (0-5, 4 frees); M. Dwyer (1-0); O. Foley, C. Flood (0-2 each); D. O’Keeffe, C. McDonald (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: D. Byrnes (2 frees, 1 65), G. Hegarty (0-3 each); A. Gillane (0-2, frees); D. Hannon, D. Reidy (free), R. Hanley (0-1 each).

WEXFORD: M. Fanning; S. Donohoe, L. Ryan, M. O’Hanlon; P. Foley, D. Reck, C. Flood; D. O’Keeffe, J. O’Connor; C. Dunbar, M. Dwyer, C. McGuckin; L. McGovern, C. McDonald, O. Foley.

Subs: D. Dunne for C. Dunbar (59); O. Pepper for C. McGuckin (64); P. Morris for J. O’Connor (70).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; B. Nash, D. Morrissey, R. English; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), C. Coughlan; R. Hanley, W. O’Donoghue; C. O’Neill, T. Morrissey, G. Hegarty; A. Gillane, P. Ryan, D. Reidy.

Subs: S. Flanagan for A. Gillane (h-t); O. O’Reilly for P. Ryan (46); C. Boylan for C. O’Neill (60); D. O’Connell for D. Reidy (66); B. O’Grady for R. Hanley (70).

Referee: T. Walsh (Waterford).