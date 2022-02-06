Irish in AFLW: Two goals for Ailish Considine keeps Crows unbeaten

A pair of Ailish Considine goals in the second half helped her Adelaide Crows side to a 51-12 point away win against Carlton Blues at Ikon Park on Sunday.

The Clare woman got a crucial goal in the third quarter when the game was still for up grabs but settled the nerves off a mark from 35 metres to score the goal.

While in the fourth quarter, a beautifully worked play created space on the right wing for Considine to run into the slot her second goal and the ninth goal of her AFLW career. She finished as the game’s highest scorer and had nine disposals during the contest, which was played in sweltering conditions.

The Crows now go top of the AFL Women’s Ladder after Round 5 and are the sole remaining unbeaten team in the competition.

Aileen Gilroy’s North Melbourne side defeated the Fremantle Dockers 26-16 and pushed themselves back into the top four of the Ladder.

The game was close throughout at the North Hobart Oval, level at quarter-time, but the Kangaroos kicked on to lead by three points at half-time.

But Tahila Randall kicked the winning goal for the hosts in the final quarter in what was an arm-wrestle throughout.

For Fremantle it was their fourth game in 16 days and had to play without the 2021 Best & Fairest winner Kiara Bowers, who was suspended for two matches last week. Aine Tighe played for the Dockers getting 14 disposals.

There was a Mayo mini-battle at GMBHA Stadium on Friday as Geelong scored a goal in the dying minutes in a thrilling contest to defeat West Coast Eagles 27-24.

Geelong held a 13 point lead early in the opening quarter before the Kelly sisters teamed up for a long range goal, finished off by Niamh.

Stunning goal by @NiamhK090 for @eaglesaflw after great combination work with her sister @grace_kelly94 in their Round 5 game with Geelong 💚#AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/atHXCnjeeu — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) February 4, 2022

The Eagles did lead in the final quarter by two points but the late goal by the Cats’ Darcy Moloney in the final term sealed the win for the hosts.

Geelong's Rachel Kearns managed only three disposals during the game. The Eagles will have a quick turnaround as they are back out on Tuesday against St Kilda.

Orla O’Dwyer once again featured heavily for the Brisbane Lions as they handed Collingwood their second defeat in a row. The reigning Premiers won 35-11.

19 year old Zimmorlei Farquharson has taken the competition by storm and kicked another two goals on Saturday. O’Dwyer herself had 13 disposals as they put the squeeze on the Pies from the get-go.

Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan couldn't resist the Lion’s grip on the game, only picking up seven and eight disposals respectively

Melbourne Demons got over a tough game at home, beating the Gold Coast Suns 38-26. Dublin players Lauren Magee and Sinead Goldrick featured for the winners.

GWS Giants and St Kilda’s fixture was postponed to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Giants camp.

Round 5 results

Geelong 4.7 (27) bt West Coast Eagles 3.6 (24); Brisbane Lions 5.5 (35) bt Collingwood 1.5 (11); Melbourne Demons 5.8 (38) bt Gold Coast Suns 4.2 (26); Western Bulldogs 4.6 (30) bt Richmond Tigers 1.7 (13); Carlton 1.6 (12) lost to Adelaide Crows 7.9 (51); North Melbourne 3.8 (26) bt Fremantle Dockers 2.4 (16). St. Kilda vs West Coast Eagles at Trevor Barker Oval at 6:10am