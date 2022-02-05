Keith Ricken confirms Mark Collins has stepped away from Cork

Mark Collins’ time in red appears to be at an end as Cork football manager Keith Ricken confirmed that the 31-year-old has stepped away from the county set-up for 2022.

With the Castlehaven clubman turning 32 later this month, it is highly unlikely that Collins will return to the inter-county fold next season and so the curtain looks to have fallen on an inter-county career that ran for 11 seasons.