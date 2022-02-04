Clare All-Ireland winner Colm Galvin retires due to injury

All-Ireland winner and All-Star Colm Galvin has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling due to injury, aged 28.

In a statement released this morning, the Clonlara clubman said an ongoing groin problem, on top of repeated other injury setbacks, has meant he has regretfully concluded his body can no longer handle the rigours of inter-county hurling.

"It’s a scenario that I never thought or hoped would ever happen but unfortunately following a succession of injuries and repeated setbacks, I’ve had to make the difficult decision to retire from inter-county hurling.

"A decade on from making my senior championship debut against Dublin in Cusack Park, I’d love to have continued playing for Clare but after ongoing conversations with Brian [Lohan], realistically my body just isn’t able for the workload required at the highest level any longer. Central to this is a persistent groin injury that has never healed properly which has proven extremely frustrating as well as mentally draining."

Galvin made his senior inter-county debut against Dublin in an All-Ireland qualifier in 2012. He won Munster Minor Championship titles in 2010 and ’11; a three-in-a-row of Munster and All-Ireland Under 21 crowns from 2012-14, a National League Division 1 win in 2016.

He was a key part of the Clare team that won the senior All-Ireland in 2013, when he was also named an All-Star.

He added: "It’s not easy to step away from the panel, many of which I have hurled alongside since our formative years in a Clare jersey but I sincerely wish the lads and management all the very best for 2022 and beyond.

"My focus now is to try and get rehabilitated for my club Clonlara who, along with my parents Kevin and Geraldine, my fiancé Orlaith, siblings Ciara and Ian, friends and extended family, have been so supportive to me throughout my inter-county career.

"I’ve also been blessed to have played with so many great players and equally fortunate to have been coached and managed by people who have given of their all for the county. As a result, I’ve been able to fulfil my lifelong dreams of playing at all levels for Clare and made some truly unforgettable memories along the way.

"To have shared provincial and national successes with such passionate and loyal supporters is something I’ll always cherish and even when things didn’t always go our way, we always felt we had the full backing of the Clare support.

"Knowing the commitment and talent that we have, hopefully there’s much more to come from Brian and the lads in the near future.

"I look forward to watching their progress and fingers crossed I get the opportunity to experience the celebrations myself from the stands."

Colm's brother Ian remains part of Brian Lohan's panel: "It’s up to Ian to carry the torch for the family now. No pressure."

Tony Killeen, Secretary of Club Clare, paid tribute to Galvin.

"As one of the most talented players to have ever donned the Saffron and Blue, it’s heartbreaking that at only 28, Colm has had to prematurely retire from inter-county hurling. His leadership and match-winning ability set him apart from a very early age and I’m sure I speak for all Clare supporters in offering a heartfelt thanks for giving us such great memories.

"It’s no coincidence that his career paralleled the re-emergence of Clare as a hurling force at Minor, Under 21 and Senior level and we wish him many more fruitful years with Clonlara as well as all the very best in the future.

"As the decision has come about following a frustrating series of ongoing injuries and set-backs in his recovery, Colm wishes to make no further comment at this time so we ask that you please respect his privacy as he looks to get back playing for Clonlara."