Fitzgibbon Cup: Billy Power and Michael Kiely shine as UL turn on the style

Waterford duo Billy Power and Michael Kiely starred as University of Limerick put in another dominating performance to earn a 5-25 to 1-14 victory away to TU Dublin in Grangegorman on Thursday.

This result means UL have now scored a whopping 10-55 in just two games. UL’s win also sealed a quarter-final place for fellow Limerick college TUS Midwest.

Three goals in the final seven minutes of the first half took the game away from TU Dublin.

The game was level at 0-9 each when Clare’s Mark Rogers struck for UL’s first goal, with Power and Kiely adding further majors to give the Munster outfit a 10-point lead at half-time.

Brian Ryan’s team played even better after the break and they outscored TU Dublin by 2-14 to 1-4.

Power raised his second green flag after 47 minutes with Brian O’Sullivan getting UL’s fifth goal with five minutes left seal a 23-point win.

