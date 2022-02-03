Fitzgibbon Cup: Billy Power and Michael Kiely shine as UL turn on the style

UL have now scored a whopping 10-55 in just two games
Fitzgibbon Cup: Billy Power and Michael Kiely shine as UL turn on the style

University of Limerick's Billy Power scores a goal.

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 22:41
Mark Casserly

Waterford duo Billy Power and Michael Kiely starred as University of Limerick put in another dominating performance to earn a 5-25 to 1-14 victory away to TU Dublin in Grangegorman on Thursday.

This result means UL have now scored a whopping 10-55 in just two games. UL’s win also sealed a quarter-final place for fellow Limerick college TUS Midwest.

Three goals in the final seven minutes of the first half took the game away from TU Dublin.

The game was level at 0-9 each when Clare’s Mark Rogers struck for UL’s first goal, with Power and Kiely adding further majors to give the Munster outfit a 10-point lead at half-time.

Brian Ryan’s team played even better after the break and they outscored TU Dublin by 2-14 to 1-4.

Power raised his second green flag after 47 minutes with Brian O’Sullivan getting UL’s fifth goal with five minutes left seal a 23-point win.

Waterford duo Billy Power and Michael Kiely starred as University of Limerick put in another dominating performance to earn a 5-25 to 1-14 victory away to TU Dublin in Grangegorman.

This result means UL have now scored a whopping 10-55 in just two games. UL’s win also sealed a quarter-final place for fellow Limerick college TUS Midwest.

Three goals in the final seven minutes of the first half took the game away from TU Dublin.

The game was level at 0-9 each when Clare’s Mark Rogers struck for UL’s first goal, with Power and Kiely adding further majors to give the Munster outfit a 10-point lead at half-time.

Brian Ryan’s team played even better after the break and they outscored TU Dublin by 2-14 to 1-4.

Power raised his second green flag after 47 minutes with Brian O’Sullivan getting UL’s fifth goal with five minutes left seal a 23-point win.

More in this section

Kilkenny v Galway - Church & General National Hurling League Divison 1 Semi-Final 'Are we creating elitism in the game?': Rural Galway clubs fearful of championship reform
Kerry v Tipperary - Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup Quarter-Final Bulking up Kerry: Molumphy says just quarter of Kingdom hurlers knew what to do in gym
Tipperary v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final 'Do you want your girlfriend lifting you off the couch to put you to bed every night?'
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">MTU’s Tomas Howard looks for support, while under pressure from GMIT’s Cianan Fahy, during their Fitzgibbon Cup clash at the MTU sports grounds. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: David Keane</span> </p>

Sharpshooter Kevin Cooney ensures GMIT hold off MTU in Fitzgibbon group finale

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices