0-13 for Evan Niland as NUIG secure home Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final

NUIG 0-23 UCC 0-14

UCC manager Tom Kingston said they could have no complaints as they were well beaten as NUIG secured home advantage for the quarter-finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup after an impressive victory at Dangan in Galway.

Both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages so home advantage was the prize on offer on a wet afternoon in Galway and Jeff Lynskey’s side delivered a solid performance in a game where they never trailed.

Kingston said they knew they would face a tough task and while he was impressed with NUIG he’s hoping his side will have benefitted from a tough outing.

“It’s not the outcome we wanted. We came up knowing what was ahead of us. We tried hard, we did our best but to be fair to NUIG they were outstanding. They are very good, they have a very good defence and they moved the ball.

“They are a very physical side as well and it will take a serious team to beat NUIG this year in my opinion,” said Kingston.

It helps, of course, to have the Hurler of the Year on board and the deft touches of Cian Lynch, especially in the opening half, were decisive and he could be poised to follow up his successes with Mary Immaculate in this competition with the Galway university where he is studying a Masters in Education.

“To be fair to him, he’s an outstanding player and a huge addition and, to be fair, we have nothing but good things to say about NUIG because they play hurling the way it is meant to be played.

“It will probably bring us on but we were beaten by nine points and it could have been more so we have no complaints. Right now we need to go back, take a look at it and regroup for next week but we will have to travel now, so we’re up against it,” added Kingston.

Tommy O'Connell, UCC in action against Brian Concannon, NUI Galway in the Fitzgibbon cup at Dangan, Galway. Picture: Ray Ryan

Once again it was the accuracy of Galway’s Evan Niland which provided the scores as the Clarinbridge man landed twelve frees and one from play, while another who will be key to Henry Shefflin’s plans, Killimordaly’s Brian Concannon, was again impressive.

UCC were just unable to break down a rock solid Galway defence where Jack Fitzpatrick was again outstanding along with 2017 All-Ireland minor winning captain Darren Morrissey, while the 2019 successful minor skipper Ian McGlynn was prominent in midfield.

That gave NUIG, looking for their first Fitzgibbon since 2010, a big platform and UCC were chasing the game from early on as the hosts opened up a 0-10 to 0-2 lead at the end of the opening quarter when they had the wind and rain behind them.

Three William Henn frees and points from the hard-working Shane Barrett and Mark Kehoe gave UCC hope but they turned around trailing by 0-15 to 0-6.

They needed a big start to the second-half but NUIG matched them point for point in the third quarter to lead by 0-19 to 0-10 and with UCC never looking like they would chisel their way through a resolute for a goal, the Galway college eased into a home quarter-final and will fancy their chances of going all the way.

Scorers for NUIG: E Niland (0-13, 12f); B Concannon (0-3); C Walsh (0-2); M Gill, I McGlynn, C Lynch, J Fleming, M Kennedy (0-1 each).

Scorers for UCC: S Barrett (0-6, 5f, 1 ’65), W Henn (3f), M Kehoe (0-3 each); C Bowe, S Kenefick (0-1 each).

NUIG: L O’Reilly (Galway); E Lawless (Galway), J Fitzgerald (Galway), C Caulfield (Galway); C Killeen (Galway), D Morrissey (Galway), M Gill (Galway); I McGlynn (Galway), D Kilcommins (Galway); C Walsh (Galway), C Lynch (Limerick), B Concannon (Galway); P Hickey (Tipperary), J Fleming (Galway), E Niland (Galway).

Subs: M Kennedy (Galway) for Hickey (50), S Burke (Galway) for Kilcommins (50), A Brett (Galway) for Gill (53), L Forde (Galway) for Fleming (53), E O’Donnell (Galway) for Killeen (57).

UCC: I Butler (Cork); N O’Leary (Cork), G Mellerick (Cork), K O’Dwyer (Tipperary); R Downey (Cork), R Connolly (Limerick), C Barry (Limerick); T O’Connell (Cork), D Connery (Cork); C Boylan (Limerick), C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), S Barrett (Cork); S Kenefick (Cork), W Henn (Limerick), M Kehoe (Tipperary).

Subs: P Power (Cork) for Barry (27), C Bowe (Tipperary) for Henn (half-time), J O’Connor (Cork) for O’Connell (half-time), C O’Brien (Cork) for Cahalane (46), E Roche (Cork) for Connery (52).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).