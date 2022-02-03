Brian Hogan reveals vertigo battle as he fights to regain spot on Tipp team

Brian Hogan, Tipperary’s goalkeeper for their 2019 All-Ireland win, has admitted he’ll be battling not just Barry Hogan to regain his number one jersey this season but the medical condition vertigo.

Hogan is hopeful of being selected for Saturday’s Allianz League opener against Laois having lost his place to namesake Barry last summer.

The Kiladangan Hogan was in goals for three of Tipp’s five league games and lined out for all three of their Championship games.

Lorrha man Brian kept goals for just two league games overall though it should have been three as he revealed he was meant to start against Galway last May but was ruled out after suffering concussion in training, brought on a bout of vertigo.

“I suffer from vertigo anyway, from my allergies and stuff, and when hay fever kicks in I would get vertigo,” said Brian, speaking at the launch of the 2022 Allianz League alongside his father, Tipp great Ken. “The doctor would have explained to me that because of getting the concussion, it can trigger your vertigo symptoms that you get. That’s really what brought it on, to be honest.”

Pictured at the launch of the Allianz Hurling League at Lorrha-Dorrha GAA club are Tipperary goalkeeper Brian Hogan, left, and his father and former Tipperary goalkeeper Ken Hogan. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Hogan, who was an ever-present between the sticks for Tipperary in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 Championship campaigns, revealed that vertigo affected him before a crucial game in 2019 also.

“I think it was before the Clare game in the Championship,” he said. “I was suffering from the vertigo and I remember in the training on Friday night I wasn’t going well in training and I knew something was wrong.

“Tommy Dunne was hitting shots at me and I said, ‘Tommy, there is something not right here’ and I went to Brendan (Murphy, doctor) straight away.

“He knew right away that it was vertigo that was affecting me because it was the height of summer when the pollen count was very high.

“I had to do a fitness test with Brendan Murphy and Tommy Dunne on the Saturday before the match on Sunday. He gave me the right medication and whatever to make sure I was okay.

“We did a good hour session before the match on Sunday, just to make sure I was right, and I was sharp and fine and ready to go.”

Tipp have played just one competitive game so far in 2022 under new boss Colm Bonnar, losing to Kerry in the Munster Hurling Cup. Barry Hogan was in goals for that encounter with Bonnar poised to reveal his team selection for Saturday’s league opener against Laois after training Friday evening.

“When I got dropped last year, obviously I was disappointed but at the same time I was delighted for Barry because we’d be great friends and we’re always trying to improve each other’s game,” said Brian.

“We’d be constantly talking at training, ‘What can we do differently with our puckouts, could we change our positions in the goals?’ We have a fantastic relationship and long may it continue and long may we battle for the number one position.”

Bonnar looks set to rotate the goalkeepers again throughout the league as Tipp chase a first title since 2008.

“I think Seamus Callanan is the only one on the panel that has a league medal,” said Hogan. “I’d say loads of the lads on the panel would love to get a league medal.”

But they’ll be without talisman defender Padraic Maher after the Thurles man’s injury-enforced retirement this week.

“He had great communication skills, he had a bit of everything, he was unbelievable to have alongside you on the pitch, a great leader in his actions and in the way he spoke,” said Hogan.