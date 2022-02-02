'Do clubs have any say any more?': Cork delegates blast 'cashless' ticketing system

Cork County Board delegates have criticised the GAA’s cashless ticketing system and said Croke Park has taken away the independence of people who have supported the association “through thick and thin” for the past 70 years.

Last weekend was the GAA’s first full cashless set of fixtures where tickets could not be purchased either at turnstiles or nearby kiosks. And although tickets for games are available from Centra and SuperValu, Cork delegates argue that the encouragement to purchase online is alienating “an awful lot of people”.

Ahead of Saturday’s Cork-Clare National League double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork County Board treasurer Diarmuid Gowen said assistance will be provided to patrons outside the ground to purchase their ticket online, but stressed that there will be no cash sales.

“A lot of decisions have been taken in recent times and they have been taken not to the benefit of people who have supported this association through thick and thin from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s up, people who are not in a position to go online,” said Youghal delegate Liam Ó Laochdha.

“If you make them go to their neighbour or some other person [in order to purchase a ticket], you are taking away their independence. I don't like it one bit,” continued Ó Laochdha, his remarks drawing a round of applause from fellow delegates at Tuesday’s county board meeting.

“The people who issue this policy do not have to queue up and buy tickets or anything. They are automatically into the games. I am thinking of people who have supported Cumann Lúthchleas Gael down through the years and who have barely a phone, never mind a smartphone. We are taking away a lot of independence from them.”

Gowen said Cork hands were tied with regard to taking cash at turnstiles for games outside of their jurisdiction, but rejected Ó Laochdha’s assertion that the GAA’s cashless ticketing policy was excluding an awful lot of people.

“They are being sold in Centra, you can buy them online. I have the stats on it; I was there for the Cork county final, I stood outside the stiles. And you'd be amazed at how many people are after embracing this system. I had problems with only about 10 people, and consider that nearly 13,000 people went through the turnstiles for the hurling final,” said the treasurer.

To which Ó Laochdha replied: “You were only dealing with the people who turned up to the match. But how many people, when they were told, ‘no, you can't [purchase tickets at the gate]’, didn't go.”

Passage delegate Matt Aherne said Cork was being dictated to from on high.

“What we are actually saying, particularly the top table, is that if Croke Park say, jump, we say, how high. That appears to be the case. Do Croke Park call the shots on everything? Do people here and in other clubs all over the country have any say any more?”

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan revealed a small number of cash sales were taken on county final day last year, but added that this was not possible for games such as this weekend’s double-header.

“There were cash sales taken for our own games. It is not something we broadcast because we don't want to undo all the good work, but there was a way in for people. There was nobody kept out of the county finals. So when it is our own games, there is a bit of discretion, there is a bit of common sense. That is harder to use when the game is under the jurisdiction of another group.”