Kilkenny 'starting from scratch' as they begin defence of camogie league crown

Grace Walsh has admitted the Kilkenny camogie team will be "starting from scratch" when they kick-start their Littlewoods Ireland National League Division 1 campaign against Limerick on Saturday (Callan, 2pm).

Despite being the competition’s defending champions, the relinquishment of their All-Ireland senior crown last August - in a semi-final defeat to Cork - ensured there was plenty of soul searching over the winter months. The Tullaroan star remains philosophical about how 2021 panned out overall, but acknowledges Kilkenny’s championship form fell below the required standard.

“I think sometimes we forget when we’re playing sport that it’s not always about the wins. It’s about the journey. We were kind of laughing about it earlier, but we won the league final last year. That’s something I’m definitely proud of anyway and happy with that win,” Walsh remarked at the league's virtual launch.

“We didn’t perform last year in the championship, I think that was very evident. We just didn’t reach our peak at all, but these things happen. We’ve a clean slate now and we’re starting from scratch. Just looking forward to getting back on the pitch on Saturday.”

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Walsh has been working on the frontline at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin - initially as a clinical nurse manager and most recently as a tracheostomy clinical nurse specialist.

The latter position has a Monday to Friday schedule and early morning starts, making it easier for her to travel back home for collective evening training. While urging a note of caution, she views the recent lifting of restrictions as a sign that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

“I do think things are getting better. We do need to be careful to a certain extent as well, but we just have to listen to the experts. They’re there for a reason and they’re putting restrictions or lifting restrictions for a reason. I think it’s all positive and I think it’s looking good. Hopefully it stays that way,” Walsh added.

Although ongoing club commitments will rule out their Sarsfields contingent, All-Ireland champions Galway are expected to lay down a marker for 2022 when they welcome Offaly to Gort on Saturday (2pm).

From left, Orlaith McGrath of Galway, Grace Walsh of Kilkenny, Niamh Rockett of Waterford and Amy O'Connor of Cork during the launch of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues at Clanna Gael Fontenoy GAA Club in Dublin. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The usual suspects of Cork and Kilkenny are seen as the biggest threats to their O'Duffy Cup crown later in the summer, but 2020 All-Star Orlaith McGrath (one of the aforementioned Sarsfields crew) believes even more counties will be in the shake-up for All-Ireland honours.

“Every year in camogie there’s, at a minimum, five teams that can challenge for the All-Ireland series. Undoubtedly, it is anyone’s to win this year,” McGrath said.

“There will be pressure on us to retain the All-Ireland championship, but in camogie it’s so competitive between the top three to four or five teams. In any given year it’s the rub of the green. It’s how it pans out on the day that determines the winners in the end.”