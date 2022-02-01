All-Ireland final hangover? That is not the Tyrone way

IF ever there was a day to shake the cobwebs off the Tyrone defence, it came in the second half of Sunday’s draw against Monaghan.

Great billowing sheets of wind and rain were hammering the Tyrone defence, rendering Niall Morgan’s kickouts impossible and seemingly ushering in an inevitable Monaghan victory.

At various moments, the team Instagram-friendly trip to Miami as reward for winning the 2021 All-Ireland must have felt like a distant memory. That they hung on for a draw and could even have nipped the two points will have offered some encouragement to joint manager Brian Dooher.

It’s hard to think of anyone less caught up in the fluffy side of intercounty football as the man who is the Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer for the Department of Agriculture, who raises cattle in his spare time, as Dooher.

So when he is asked how difficult it has been to park those sunburst days of last summer, he offers an interesting take.

“Everybody is different where they park it. Every player is different and every person is different,” he begins.

“Some park it after the All-Ireland is over, some people are maybe still living on it. You have that range of people.

“Personally I parked it a long time ago, what's done is in the past, it is good and all and we'll look back on it in years to come but it's tomorrow and the next day. It’s what's in front of us that's important. To be perfectly honest it was parked for me well back last year but everyone is different.”

It’s difficult to know who is responsible for the message, but it was one popularised 20 years back by Armagh, when their camp repeatedly said it took a good team to win an All-Ireland, but a great team to back it up.

That sentiment ultimately proved unfair on a supreme group of footballers. But the dynamic changes instantly when you become champions. Tyrone have not really come close to a successful title defence.

After lifting two Sam Maguires himself, Dooher takes a pragmatic view of the process.

“You are starting off in the same place as everyone else. No one has won anything this year yet apart from Monaghan and the McKenna Cup. “Last year, it's good but there's no guarantee, what you did last year is not going to give you anything going forward this year. It might give you confidence in your ability that you can compete but the work has to be done in the first place and you have to get back to the drawing board and put the hard yards in. When you put the hard yards in then we can compete again.”

The theme of hard work will not be lost on his players. There was something about the snarl of Monaghan to their neighbours on Sunday, and their response that shows them they have the target on their backs.

It’s cheap talk, but there have been whispers that Tyrone’s achievement last year has been somehow marred by the extension they got for their Covid situation leading into their semi-final against Kerry. It’s that seed of resentment, manufactured or not, that they might hope to nurture and use as fuel as the season progresses.

Have they something to prove?

“We always have something to prove,” says Niall Sludden, scorer of two points on Sunday.

“We feel within the camp that we worked really hard to become All-Ireland champions, but it’s 2022 now, and every game we have to back that up.

“If we had gone out of here with no points we probably would have been deflated a bit, and it could have gone either way, so it’s just great to get a point on the board, and we can build on that and get back to training this week for another tough test. We would love to have got two points, but to get a point is great, at least you’re off the mark, but now you just have to focus on the next game, recover and get on it next week again.”

For now, they have the short trip over to Armagh on Sunday to take on the table-toppers who beat Dublin on Saturday night by five points.

“We saw Armagh Saturday night, and I’m sure the whole country saw them. They were hugely impressive,” said Sludden.

“Conditions were very different in Croke Park as well, but the Athletic Grounds are going to have a nice atmosphere, so it should be a good one. That’s the beauty of the League, every game is just so tight, and you got to enjoy it. it’s great to be back at it.”