Impressive Paddy Lynch hands Andy Moran first defeat

Led by the impressive Paddy Lynch and the excellent free taking of goalkeeper Raymond Galligan, Cavan successfully saw off the challenge of Leitrim
Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 15:27
PJ Leddy

Allianz Football League Division 4: Cavan 0-12 Leitrim 0-8 

Led by the impressive Paddy Lynch and the excellent free taking of goalkeeper Raymond Galligan, Cavan successfully saw off the challenge of Leitrim, who were under the new management of Andy Moran in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Cavan took the lead for the first time when Lynch shot his side's first point from play on the 18-minute mark. And they dominated the exchanges thereafter, a Galligan free stretching the lead.

Leitrim did finish with a late first-half flourish. A Keith Beirne free and whipped effort by Darragh Rooney reduced the deficit to the minimum at the break - 0-6 to 0-5.

But Cavan took control and grabbed a four-point lead by the 56th minute, with Raymond Galligan (free), Conor Smith, Cormac O'Reilly and Paddy Lynch all chipping in. 

Leitrim's Keith Beirne hit his side's first score in 22 minutes when he converted a 65th minute free, but it would be their last score of the game.

Cavan wrapped up the win deep in added time when the hard-working Lynch split the Leitrim posts.

Scorers for Cavan: R. Galligan (0-5 frees), P. Lynch (0-5, 1 free); C O'Reilly & C Smith (0-1 each).

Scorers for Leitrim: K. Beirne (0-5, 4 frees);  D Rooney (0-2); D. McGovern (0-1).

CAVAN: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, K Brady; L Faulkner, K Clarke, O Kiernan; J Smith, T Galligan; O Brady, C Conroy, C Moynagh; C O'Reilly, P Lynch, C Madden.

Subs: Cian Madden for O. Brady (HT); M Reilly for Kiernan (40); C Smith (0-1) for O'Reilly; N Murray for Moynagh (75).

LEITRIM: B Flynn; P Maguire, M Diffley, D Bruen; C McGloin, D Casey, J Heslin; D Wrynn, P Dolan, M Plunkett, K Beirne, D Roooney; Ryan O'Rourke, D McGovern, Riordan O'Rourke.

Subs: D Flynn for McGovern & J Rooney for McGloin (46); P Keaney for Dolan (52); S Quinn for Heslin (57); T Prior for D. Rooney (66).

Referee: S. Lonergan (Tipperary).

