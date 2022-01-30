Tyrone and Monaghan bring the heat in Omagh blizzard

This league might feel like an important one, but there was no lack of experimentation going on around the field
Tyrone and Monaghan bring the heat in Omagh blizzard

Tyrone's Kieran McGeary blocks a shot by Jack McCarron of Monaghan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at O'Neill's Healy Park. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 17:32
Declan Bogue, Omagh

Tyrone 0-9 Monaghan 0-9 

All-Ireland champions Tyrone just about clung on with their 14 men in the final stages of this strange and wildly entertaining opening league game in an Omagh blizzard.

In a game packed with incident, the final play came down to a 50 metre free when Darragh Canavan was adjudged to have picked the ball off the ground. Meat and drink to Rory Beggan? They played it short to full-back Conor Boyle instead and his shot dropped short of the Tyrone goal. Game over.

This league might feel like an important one, but there was no lack of experimentation going on around the field. Monaghan set Dessie Ward on Conor Meyler, creating a different dynamic than in the Ulster final and Conor McManus was held until the 56th minute.

While Tyrone went in at the break 0-6 to 0-4 up, Monaghan could have been well ahead such were the amount of chances they passed up on, including a first minute routine free from the otherwise busy and impressive Miceal Bannigan, and goal chances for Kieran Duffy and Gary Mohan.

Tyrone were trying out debutants Nathan Donnelly and Conor Shields, two nifty, tidy footballers indeed. But this was a day for big strapping lads.

Scorers for Tyrone: N Sludden (0-2), C McShane (0-2f), D McCurry (0-1f), N Donnelly, P Harte, L Rafferty (0-1 each), N Morgan (0-1f) 

Scorers for Monaghan: R Beggan (0-3, 0-2f), K Duffy, R McAnespie, C McCarthy, S Carey, C McManus (0-1 each), M Bannigan (0-1f) 

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, P Hampsey, L Rafferty; C Meyler, F Burns, P Harte; C Kilpatrick, N Donnelly; K McGeary, R Donnelly, N Sludden; D McCurry, C Shields, C McShane 

Subs: D Canavan for Shields (47m), B Kennedy for R Donnelly (47m), M Donnelly for McCurry (61m), P Donaghy for McShane (67m) 

MONAGHAN:

R Beggan; G Mohan, C Boyle, R Wylie; K Duffy, D Ward, R McAnespie; D Hughes, N Kearns; C McCarthy, M Bannigan, S Carey; A Mulligan, J McCarron, A Woods 

Subs: K Lavelle for Kearns (HT), K O’Connell for Mulligan (46m), D Garland for McCarron, C McManus for Mohan (both 56m) Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

More in this section

Sam McCartan scores his side’s first goal of the match 30/1/2022 Westmeath reel in Wicklow in game of two halves
'We virtually owned the second half': Ephie Fitzgerald frustrated by opening day draw 'We virtually owned the second half': Ephie Fitzgerald frustrated by opening day draw
Galway v Meath - Allianz Football League Division 2 Toss decision backfires as Galway trounce Meath in league opener
#Gaelic Football
Laois v Meath - O'Byrne Cup Group B

Second-half salvo gets Sheehan's Laois off to flying start

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices