'We virtually owned the second half': Ephie Fitzgerald frustrated by opening day draw

Waterford 0-10 Tipperary 0-10

New Waterford boss Ephie Fitzgerald felt that his side should have taken two points off Tipperary instead of one in his first league game in charge.

Déise players dropped to their knees at the final whistle. Dylan Guiry saw his shot blocked in the ninth minute of injury time before Derek Murnane called for the ball.

The home side finished with 14 men as Liam Fennell received a straight red card on 72 minutes for a high tackle on Tipp top scorer Conor Sweeney. A Dermot Ryan free six minutes into injury time levelled matters for the sixth time and earned Waterford a deserved share of the spoils.

"I'm disappointed we didn't win the game, we virtually owned the second half," Fitzgerald remarked. "It's building blocks for us, we're only together five or six weeks. In the second half, against the wind, we controlled the game very well. There was only one team going to win it at the finish. It's progress when you're drawing with Tipperary but we set standards, it's a game we should have won.”

Waterford manager Ephie Fitzgerald chatting with Tipperary's Robbie Kiely after the game. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sweeney slotted seven points for the visitors (six from frees). Premier boss David Power agreed that their hosts deserved the victory.

"Based on our performance, it's a point gained because Waterford could have easily won that game. Look, we didn't lose and that's the big thing. The only thing I'm disappointed in is that we're seeing a lot better at training and we just didn't show that today."

Both bosses were frustrated with the referee. Fitzgerald claimed that Fennell should have received a yellow card rather than a red. "It was certainly a late tackle. The ref said he sent him off for dangerous play. If you look at the other tackles earlier on, that were yellow cards, around the neck, they were dangerous too.”

While Power questioned the added time. “Mother of God, I don't know where the seven minutes came from."

Four Sweeney points sent the visitors 5-2 up after 22 minutes. Conor Murray and Darragh Corcoran kicked beauties for the home side. Dermot Ryan converted a free from the 45 before he made a goal-saving flick at the other end. New Déise captain Dylan Guiry cut the ball over off his right. Tipp punished Waterford turnovers and Eanna McBride made it 6-4.

Tipp defender Sean O'Connell nearly found his own net from a free in injury-time. With netminder Evan Comerford out of his goal, the ball sailed over his head and came back off the post. Ryan nailed the resultant 45. Six all at the break.

A Corcoran free put Waterford ahead for the first time on 49 minutes. Liam Fennell was then denied a goal. Two late Sweeney frees gave Tipp a narrow lead before Ryan pegged them back with his third conversion of the afternoon.

Scorers for Waterford: D Corcoran (0-4, 3 frees, 1 mark); D Ryan (0-3, 2 frees, 1 45); C Murray, D Guiry, B Lynch (mark) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (0-7, 6 frees); M O’Shea, E McBride, Colman Kennedy (0-1 each).

WATERFORD: A Beresford; L Fennell, D Ó Cathasaigh, D Meehan; D Ryan, B Looby, J Flavin; B Lynch, M Curry; C Murray, D Hallihan, D Corcoran; S Curry, D Guiry, T O'Connell.

Subs: J Walsh for O'Connell (53), C Curran for Flavin (66), J O’Leary for Hallihan (67), S Boyce for Meehan (69).

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; Shane O'Connell, W Eviston, C O'Shaughnessy; B Maher, Sean O'Connell, E McBride; Conal Kennedy, S Quirke; M Kehoe, K Fahey, Colman Kennedy; M O'Shea, C Sweeney, J Lonergan.

Subs: S Foley for Kehoe (35), L Boland for McBride (HT), S O'Connor for Lonergan (47), R Kiely for Sean O'Connell (47), P Feehan for Quirke (65).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork)