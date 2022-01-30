Dream return to action for London footballers who stun Carlow

London 2-11 Carlow 1-13

The straight red-carding of Carlow centre-forward Jamie Clarke on 44 minutes proved the turning point of this opening round NFL Division 4 tie at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday, as visitors London recorded a dramatic victory.

Clarke was Carlow’s most influential forward up to that juncture and London made the most of his absence to take control of the second half and claim the points. Carlow looked to be cruising to victory in the first half with Clarke opening their account after 11 minutes. Four minutes later he set up Colm Hulton for the game's opening goal.

Carlow led 1-7 to 0-3 at half-time and had extended that lead to 10 points (1-10 to 0-3) early in the second half. But the dismissal changed everything.

Having hit five points, goals from the impressive Liam Gavaghan and Enda McCormick had the sides level. And a resurgent London then went two points ahead and held on for a dramatic victory.

It was a measure of London’s second-half revival that they outscored Niall Carew’s men by 2-8 to 0-6.

Scorers for London: L Gavaghan (1-3, 0-3f), E McCormack (1-2), K Butler (0-3, 0-1m), F McMahon, S Dornan, J Gallagher (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carlow: C Hulton (1-5, 0-2 frees), C Crowley (0-3), J Clarke (0-2), D Foley (free), J Moore, S Clarke (0-1 each).

LONDON: N Maher; C Long, M Moynihan, N McElwaine; R Sloan, E Walsh, E Flanagan; J Hynes, T Lenihan; L Gallagher, L Gavaghan, E Wynne; E McCormick, S Dornan, K Butler.

Subs: C O’Neill 6 for Long (34); F McMahon 6 for Hynes (h/t); J Gallagher for McElwain; C Long for Lenihan (57); B O’Regan for McCormick (68).

CARLOW: C Cunningham; L Roberts, K Bradley, D Curran; D O’Brien, J McCabe, S Buggy; M Ware, C Doyle; J Moore, J Clarke, S Clarke; C Crowley, D Foley, C Hulton.

Subs: N Hickey for Bradley (55); S Bambrick for McCabe (55); P Hynes for Ware (64); C Lomax for Doyle (68).

Referee: C Maguire (Clare).