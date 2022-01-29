Defeat for gallant St Finbarr's as Kilcoo prevail in extra-time battle

Kilcoo 1-18 St Finbarr's 1-13 (after extra-time)

Kilcoo’s greater extra-time verve and freshness took them past a gallant St Finbarr’s and into a second successive All-Ireland club football final.

Where the Barrs noticeably tired during the two 10-minute periods of extra-time, Kilcoo’s energy levels seemed to have been in no way impacted by the 60 minutes of compelling action that came before, their relentless running game delivering five points in the first period of extra-time alone.

It was during this first period of extra-time where Kilcoo sealed their place in next month’s final and a chance to avenge the defeat of two years ago, goalkeeper Niall Kane (free), Anthony Morgan, Micéal Rooney, and a brace from Paul Devlin opening up a three-point gap - 1-15 to 1-12 - at the quick change of ends.

And although Colm Barrett kicked a fine point on 76 minutes to narrow the deficit to two - only the Barrs second from play throughout the entire contest - their tank was empty, the effort expended in staying with Kilcoo throughout the second-half of regulation time finally taking its toll.

A touch of indiscipline crept into the Barrs play at the finish as both Michael Shields and Jamie Burns received their marching orders.

Mickey Moran’s men, meanwhile, finished in a blaze of glory, Kane (‘45) and a pair from Ceilum Docherty completing a five-point win.

Extra-time was required in Portlaoise after a most sensational finish to second-half injury-time that saw Kilcoo lose a match-winning free because of an off the ball challenge by Aidan Branagan on Barrs sub Adam Lyne which resulted in the Kilcoo sub receiving a straight red card and referee Brendan Cawley taking the free off Kilcoo and instead throwing in the ball.

But for Branagan’s rush of blood, there’s every chance Paul Devlin would have converted the free to send Kilcoo into the decider. That said, it would have been terrible justice on St Finbarr’s as, from this vantage point, it was no foul by Alan O’Connor on Devlin.

That St Finbarr’s stood level with Kilcoo deep in second-half injury-time was thanks to a 63rd minute Steven Sherlock free from out near the stand sideline, Sherlock holding his nerve from a fair distance out.

Sherlock was responsible for the Barrs entire second-half tally of 0-5, all five white flags coming from the placed ball.

Kilcoo’s Ryan Johnston in action. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Ahead by 1-5 to 1-3 at half-time, the first of Sherlock’s five second-half frees stretched their lead out to three on 32 minutes.

But there followed Kilcoo’s most productive spell of the semi-final as Shealin Johnston, Paul Devlin (free), goalkeeper Niall Kane (free), and half-back Eugene Branagan kicked four on the bounce to edge the Down winners one in front on the three-quarter hour mark.

A final quarter packed full of entertainment saw the sides level on four occasions, ending as it did with that dubious free and Aidan Branagan red card.

Having trailed their Ulster opponents between the fourth and 27th minute, an unanswered 1-1 late in the first-half took the Barrs from a position of two behind to two in front at the break.

The momentum-shifting 1-1 came from two turnovers in the Kilcoo half, typifying the savage work ethic Paul O’Keeffe’s charges brought to proceedings.

The goal, in particular, was a superb collective effort from the Barrs players as they swarmed and then pickpocketed Kilcoo centre-back Daryl Branagan 25 metres from his own goal. Possession was quickly worked through the hands of Denis O’Brien and Steven Sherlock, the latter putting Eoin McGreevey inside the cover and he made no mistake from close range to leave the interval scoreline reading 1-5 to 1-3 in the Cork champions’ favour.

Kilcoo’s high-tempo game brought an intensity to this All-Ireland semi-final that the Barrs had not come up against in their journey to the last four of the club championship. And certainly the Barrs were under pressure early doors, a Ryan Johnston 1-1 in successive plays in the fourth minute handing Kilcoo a 1-1 to 0-1 advantage.

Kilcoo’s Ryan Johnston shoots to score a goal. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

The Ulster champions, though, would not add to their tally for another 19 minutes. Now, that’s not to say the Mournemen didn’t create chances during this barren spell, rather their attacking efforts were time and again frustrated by the work-rate and spoiling of those in blue. To this end, Barrs corner-back Sam Ryan merits singling out for his trojan first-half shift in disrupting several Kilcoo attacks.

An Eoin McGreevey mark and Sherlock free cut the deficit to one during Kilcoo’s scoreless spell before corner-back Aaron Branagan ended their 19-minute wait for a flag.

In what was a tetchy and heated opening half, referee Brendan Cawley doled out yellow cards to three Barrs players - Colin Lyons, Denis O’Brien, and McGreevey.

St Finbarr’s Eoin McGreevy shoots past Kilcoo’s Niall Kane. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Kilcoo somehow managed to go 55 minutes without picking up a card. In the next nine minutes, they picked up three, including the red to Aidan Branagan that threw the Barrs a lifeline, one that Kilcoo’s experience and greater fitness levels made certain they weren’t allowed to take.

Scorers for Kilcoo: P Devlin (0-5, 0-2 frees); R Johnston (1-1); N Kane (0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘45); C Docherty, D Branagan (0-2 each); A Branagan, M Rooney, Anthony Morgan, E Branagan, S Johnston (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: S Sherlock (0-10, 0-10 frees); E McGreevey (1-1, 0-1 mark); C Myers Murray, C Barrett (0-1 each).

KILCOO: N Kane; A Branagan, R McEvoy, N Branagan; M Rooney, D Branagan, E Branagan; D Ward, Aaron Morgan; P Devlin, S Johnston, C Docherty; R Johnston, C Laverty, J Johnston.

Subs: Anthony Morgan for Laverty (43); A Branagan for Aaron Morgan (55); C Laverty for R Johnston (69); M Hynes for E Branagan (71); T Fettes for Rooney (70).

ST FINBARR'S: J Kerins; S Ryan, B Hennessy, A O’Connor; C Lyons, J Burns, C Scully; I Maguire, E Comyns; D O’Brien, C McCrickard, E McGreevy; C Myers Murray, B Hayes, S Sherlock.

Subs: C Barrett for O’Brien, E Dennehy for Myers Murray (both 41); M Shields for McGreevey (50); A Lyne for McCrickard (57); L Hannigan for Comyns (62); B O’Connell for Scully, C Walsh for Hayes (both 69); E McGreevey for O’Connor (75).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).