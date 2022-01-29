Aaron Lynch stars as Trim overcome St Faithleach’s challenge in intermediate semi

Trim 1-11 St Faithleach’s 0-11

Trim became just the third Leinster club to reach the final of the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate club championship in the history of the competition, when the solid marshalling of the Murtagh brothers at one end of the field and a superb display of dead-ball sharpshooting from Aaron Lynch at the other enough to edge them over the line.

A strong breeze blew down the pitch at the Downs GAA club, just outside Mullingar, and Trim laid the foundations for their win over St Faithleach’s in the first half when they faced into it and ended the period level at 0-5 apiece.

Their inside forward line of Lynch, Mikey Cullen and Eoin O’Connor all chipped in with scores against the run of play, using their pace and trickery to put the St Faithleach’s full-back line under immense pressure.

The Roscommon and Connacht champions had far more chances but shot four first half wides and dropped two more into the hands of Peter Farrell in the Trim goal.

A mark from Lynch opened the second half scoring before consecutive points from Ciaráin Murtagh and Connell Kennelly nudged St Faithleach’s back in front, but the next 10 minutes saw Trim build up a lead that ultimately proved to be the winning of the game. Excellent points from play from Conor Quigley and Daire Lynch bookended the game’s crucial score, a penalty from Aaron Lynch that was perfectly placed into the bottom corner of the net.

Trim extended their advantage out to five before a black card for county man James Toher opened the door for St Faithleach’s to rally in the final quarter. A point from David Rooney and frees from both Ciaráin and Diarmuid Murtagh reduced the gap to two, but Diarmuid also pushed a 30 metre free wide of the posts in the 60th minute, leaving his side chasing a goal chance that never materialised.

It was left to Mikey Cullen to draw the biggest roar of the day when his point in the fourth minute of stoppage time confirmed the passage of Kevin Reilly’s side to next weekend’s All-Ireland final.

Scorers for Trim: A Lynch (1-5, 1-0 pen, 0-4f, 0-1m); M Cullen (0-2); J Toher (f), E O’Connor, C Quigley, D Lynch (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Faithleach’s: C Murtagh (0-6, 0-5f); D Murtagh (0-3, 3f);, C Kennelly, D Rooney (0-1 each).

TRIM: P Farrell C Quigley, L Moran, G Dwane; C O’Rourke, J Toher, D Dowling; R Bourke, S Fitzgerald; C Caulfield, D Lynch, I Birmingham; M Cullen, A Lynch, E O’Connor.

Subs: J Murray for Dowling (47), B Holden for Birmingham (59).

ST FAITHLEACH’S: M O’Donnell; K Nerney, M Cox, A Murtagh; P Farrell, D Nerney, K Farrell; D Rooney, C Gunn; B Murtagh, C Murtagh, M Dunne; J Hussey, D Murtagh, C Kennelly.

Subs: J Quigley for Gunn (1-12 mins, temp), C Glennon for Hussey (half-time), D Harrison for P Farrell (47), S Walsh for Dunne (53), J Browne for Cox (53).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).