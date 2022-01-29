Liam Cahill hails 'great leader' Conor Prunty

'I've always said that he leads from the back. He's a great leader and a great man in the dressing room'
Liam Cahill hails 'great leader' Conor Prunty

LEADER: Conor Prunty will captain Waterford again in 2022. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 13:59
Tomás McCarthy

Liam Cahill has hailed "great leader" Conor Prunty as the Déise boss confirmed the Abbeyside defender will remain in the role of captain of the county's senior hurling team.

Prunty, who won his first All-Star last season, will skipper the team for the third year in a row.

"He had a marvellous year last year," said Cahill, who remains in charge despite speculation he would take over his native Tipperary.

"He made the All-Star team at full-back and that's testament to the man. I've always said that he leads from the back. He's a great leader and a great man in the dressing room."

Three-time All-Star Jamie Barron will continue to act as vice-captain.

"Another powerhouse in the middle of the field. Two great men, two great leaders, they lead by example both on and off the field."

Waterford begin their Allianz League campaign against Dublin on Sunday, February 6 (Parnell Park, 3.45, TG4).

