Kerry reverts to traditional look for new home jersey

Kerry has launched a new green and gold inter-county jersey on the eve of the Allianz National League.
The new kit, unveiled Friday morning, is returning to a more traditional look with the whole design centered on the iconic Kerry crest.
Explained Kerry GAA's Emma Sweeney: "Although the players have always carried this crest on their chest with pride and conviction, having these individual elements incorporated into the very fabric of the jersey intensifies this passion."
She added: "Synonymous with iconic Kerry jerseys is the sponsorship of Kerry Group who are a tremendous support to Kerry GAA in all areas and something which we are very grateful for."
The Kingdom will showcase their new look at Newbridge on Sunday where they take on Kildare in Round 1 of the Allianz Football League.
The jersey is available online and in store in the Kerry GAA Store in Killarney.