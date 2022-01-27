End of ‘early bird’ as National League games go all-ticket

GAA supporters buying tickets on the day of Allianz League games will no longer be charged more than those who have pre-purchased.

However, the GAA have reminded fans that every game is an all-ticket affair and there is no longer a facility to purchase them either at a turnstile or a nearby kiosk.

As the GAA prepares for its first weekend of games without crowd restrictions in 22 months, they are keen to stress tickets must be bought in advance of arriving at a venue.

Otherwise, they will be refused entry.

Admission can be secured via the official GAA website or from Centra or SuperValu stores.

The notice comes as the GAA have chosen to do away with their early bird saver. Previously, supporters were encouraged to buy tickets before match-day by providing a 25% discount, €15 as opposed to €20, for Division 1 and 2 football and Division 1 hurling fixtures and for lower-division matches a 33% reduction, €10 instead of €15.

However, tickets ordered online or at either of the stores’ outlets on the day of games will be priced €15 or €10, the same as those secured prior to that.

The move is part of the GAA’s introduction of a cashless ticketing system at national level this year.

It is a practice that was in place for last season’s championship when reduced numbers were permitted to attend games but had been in the pipeline for a number of years.

The same policy will apply when the provincial championships and lower level hurling competitions begin in the middle of April.

In 2019, the GAA raised the price of admission to Division 1 and 2 football and Division 1 hurling league games from €12 to €15.

The price of a season ticket has been increased this year by 25%, €120 to €150 for a standard adult offer.