WIT resurrect Fitzgibbon Cup hopes with impressive win

Tom Barron of WIT in action against Seán Currie of DCU Dóchas Éireann. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 22:22
Mark Casserly

Waterford IT 2-20 DCU Dóchas Éireann 0-18

Waterford IT put in an impressive performance, to put last week's disappointment firmly behind them, as they ran out 2-20 to 0-18 winners away to DCU. Fintan O'Connor's side were defeated by IT Carlow in Round 1 but put in a much-improved display tonight to easily fend off the Dublin side's challenge.

DCU started off brightly with two points in as many minutes from Ronan Hayes and Sean Currie (sideline). However, Waterford IT would dominate the next 20 minutes to score 1-9 (0-8 without reply) and put them in firm control of the contest.

During this period goalkeeper Billy Nolan reeled off three successive scores and centre-forward Gavin Fives goaled (after showing his strength to win a turnover for his side before finishing fantastically to the net).

The remaining minutes of the opening half would see both sides trading scores which left Waterford IT with a fully deserved 1-13 to 0-6 lead at half-time.

Both side's free-takers Eoin O'Shea (Waterford IT) and James Bergin (DCU) were among the scorers at the beginning of the 2nd half as Waterford IT held an 11 point lead after 45 minutes.

However, to their credit, DCU never gave up and they would go on to score 6 points in a row in the next 7 minutes to reduce the deficit to 5. 4 of these came from the hurl of the game's top scorer Bergin.

That's as close as DCU got though and with five minutes remaining Neill O'Sullivan sealed victory for the visitors as he superbly shot to the net after being played in by Martin De Paor. This put Waterford IT eight points clear, a margin that would still remain at the full-time whistle.

Next week Waterford IT will play at home to a winless Maynooth University while DCU will host an IT Carlow side that top the group heading into the final round.

Scorers for Waterford IT: E O'Shea 0-8 (7 f), G Fives, N O'Sullivan 1-1, B Nolan 0-3 (2f), C Kirwan, P Fitzgerald, S Bennett 0-2, M Butler 0-1.

Scorers for DCU: J Bergin 0-10 (8f, 1 '65), R Banville, M O'Connell 0-2, R Hayes, S Currie (sideline), E Shefflin, C Brennan 0-1.

WATERFORD IT: B Nolan (Roanmore - Waterford); C Ryan (Roanmore - Waterford), D Walsh (Piltown - Kilkenny), M Butler (O'Loughlin Gaels - Kilkenny); M De Paor (Clonea - Waterford), T Barron (Fourmilewater - Waterford), R Smithers (Naomh Eoin - Carlow); N O'Sullivan (Ferrybank - Waterford), S Bennett (Ballysaggart - Waterford); P Fitzgerald (Killrossanty - Waterford), G Fives (Tourin - Waterford), E O'Shea (O'Loughlin Gaels - Kilkenny); O Reilly (Passage - Waterford), C Kirwan (Clonea - Waterford), A Kirwan (Mount Sion - Waterford).

Sub: M Murphy (Carrickshock - Kilkenny) for A Kirwan (51).

DCU DÓCHAS ÉIREANN: E Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes - Dublin); N Murphy (Ferns St Aidans - Wexford), A Dunphy (St Brigids - Dublin), K Burke (Na Fianna - Dublin); D McBride (St Vincents - Dublin), C Murphy (Bennettsbridge - Kilkenny), D Gray (Whitehall Colmcille - Dublin); M O'Connell (Clara - Kilkenny), E Murphy (Ferns St Aidans - Wexford); D Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge - Kilkenny), C Clancy (Faythe Harriers - Wexford), R Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes - Dublin); C Brennan (Bennettsbridge - Kilkenny), J Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks - Kilkenny), S Currie (Na Fianna - Dublin).

Subs: R Banville (Shelmaliers - Wexford) for C Clancy (17), E Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks - Kilkenny) for E Murphy (22) and Jim Ryan (Rower Inistioge - Kilkenny) for C Brennan (48).

Referee: Paud O'Dwyer (Carlow).

