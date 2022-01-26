Mark Kehoe stars as UCC make it two wins from two in Fitzgibbon Cup

UCC 3-22 UCD 1-14

A second win for UCC in Group A of the Fitzgibbon Cup at the Mardyke Wednesday night, following on from their five-point victory away to Mary Immaculate College last week. It puts them in a good position to qualify for the knockout stage ahead of their final group game against NUI Galway.

It was a powerful show from the home side, with an especially brilliant second-half display. They led from the off and overall had nine different scorers on the sheet.

They were 0-14 to 1-6 to the good at the interval, but they started to pull away when substitute Padraig Power (just on the field) nailed their opening goal 10 minutes after the restart. It was a swift move that also involved Niall O’Leary and Conor Cahalane.

Mark Kehoe’s green flag six minutes later - after a speedy run at goal - killed the game off, 2-17 to 1-9.

In a match that also marked the end of the water-breaks after the GAA confirmed their removal due to the relaxation of Covid rules, UCC’s third goal arrived a couple of minutes from time courtesy of Cahalane.

UCD were thrown a lifeline in the first-half when Diarmuid O Floinn netted following good work by Eoin Guilfoyle, 0-9 to 1-5, while excellent free-taker Donal O’Shea bagged nine points overall. The result marks a second defeat for the Dublin side.

Simon Kenefick, UCC in action against Brian Sheehy, UCD. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

But, there was a sharpness to UCC’s play that UCD couldn’t match. O’Leary and Iarlaith Daly’s work-rate typified all that was good about them defensively and at midfield Daire Connery clipped four great points - two in each half.

Kehoe was posted at full-forward, and it was his quick brace of white flags, along with one from Connery, that set the tone. William Henn’s accuracy from both play and placed balls put them into an early lead - and it was one they would not relinquish.

Scorers for UCC: M Kehoe (1-6), P Power (1-2), W Henn (0-5, 0-1 free, 0-1 65), C Cahalane (1-1), D Connery (0-4), R Downey, N O’Leary, S Kennefick, S Condon (0-1 each).

Scorers for UCD: D O’Shea (0-9, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65), D O Floinn (1-0), E Guilfoyle, C Foley, E McCormack, S Ennis and L Murphy (0-1 each).

UCC: (Cork unless stated): I Butler (Kildorrery); N O’Leary (Castlelyons), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), K O’Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary); R Downey (Glen Rovers), I Daly (Lismore, Waterford), C Barry (Ahane, Limerick); R Connolly (Adare, Limerick), D Connery (Na Piarsaigh); S Barrett (Blarney), W Henn (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), C Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick); S Kennefick (Glen Rovers), M Kehoe (Kilsheelin-Kilcash), C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: P Power (Blarney) for S Barrett (38), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) for C Barry (46), D Hogan (Sarsfields) for S Kennefick (48), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for I Daly (52), S Condon (Harbour Rovers) for M Kehoe (56).

UCD: C O’Donoghue (Ballyboden St Enda’s, Dublin); B Sheehy (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin), E Geraghty (Oranmore-Maree, Galway), S Audsley (St Martin’s, Wexford); T Hannan (St Joseph’s-Doora Barefield, Clare), I O Heithir (Ballinteer St John’s, Dublin), C Minogue (Bodyke, Clare); N Heffernan (Golden Kilfeacle, Tipperary), E Guilfoyle (James Stephen’s, Kilkenny); D O’Carroll (Lisdowney, Kilkenny), C Foley (Naomh Olaf, Dublin), L Murphy (Cuala, Dublin); L O’Brien (Ballinameela, Waterford), D O’Shea (Salthill-Knocknacarra, Galway), D O’Floinn (Cuala, Dublin).

Subs: C Ó Cathasaigh (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin) for S Audley (24), S Whelan (Ardclough, Kildare) for E Guilfoyle (40), E McCormack (Knockavilla, Tipperary) for D O’Carroll (42), S Ennis (Rathmolyon, Meath) for B Sheehy (52), D O’Brien (Mullinahone, Tipperary) for T Hannan (53).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).