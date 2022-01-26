Ulster University too strong for MTU Cork who exit Sigerson Cup

Ulster University 2-11 MTU Cork 0-8

Despite the best efforts of David Buckley, MTU Cork exited the Sigerson Cup at the expense of an excellent Ulster University at the National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown on Wednesday night.

In front for virtually the whole game, the northern college opened the floodgates in the second period with goals from Niall Loughlin and Ryan Jones to ultimately ease their way into the quarter-final of the competition. Newcestown’s Buckley helped himself to five points over the course of the contest, but it wasn’t enough to stem the tide.

Following traded scores between Michael Gallagher and MTU corner-forward Dylan O’Connor, Ulster University created some daylight with back-to-back contributions courtesy of Michael McGleenan and Ruairi Slane.

Although Buckley split the uprights either side of the first-quarter, their Jordanstown counterparts did likewise through Ruairi Gormley and Loughlin.

The GAA’s decision to scrap water breaks with immediate effect meant neither team could afford to drop their energy levels in the opening period and Derry forward Loughlin further underlined his credentials by converting a ’45’in clinical style on 22 minutes. Mark McKearney also added his name to the scoresheet before Buckley’s close-range free meant Ulster University had to be content with a 0-7 to 0-4 cushion at the interval.

On the resumption, the dependable Buckley had his coolly-struck free cancelled out by Andrew Gilmore, ensuring the gap remained at three points in the 44th-minute.

However, it didn’t stay this way for long as Loughlin fired ruthlessly beyond the reach of MTU Cork netminder Ryan Scully for a game-changing three-pointer.

This threw down the gauntlet to their Munster rivals, but even though a Dylan O’Connor ’45’ offered them a glimmer of hope, Ulster University were determined not to let a golden opportunity slip from their grasp.

Supplementing a point from substitute Liam Nugent, Jones crept forward on the stroke of 50 minutes to effectively place the outcome beyond all doubt.

Nugent did his selection chances no harm with a brace of points in the dying embers and Ulster University will now feel momentum is on their side heading into the business end of the competition.

Scorers for Ulster University: N Loughlin (1-2, 0-1 ’45’), R Jones (1-0), L Nugent (0-3), A Gilmore (f), M McKearney, M Gallagher, R Gormley, M McGleenan, R Slane (0-1 each).

Scorers for MTU Cork: D Buckley (0-5, 2f), Dylan O’Connor (0-2, 1 ’45’), David O’Connor (0-1).

ULSTER UNIVERSITY: O Lynch (Magherafelt); R Jones (Dungannon), F McElroy (Longstone), A Clarke (Omagh); M McKearney (Dungannon), M McKernan (Coalisland), M Gallagher (Trillick); T Galligan (Lacken), R Gormley (Strabane); T Close (Clonduff), L Nugent (Rock), K Gallagher (Emyvale); A Gilmore (St John’s), N Loughlin (Greenlough), R Slane (Carrickmore).

Subs: L Nugent (Rock) for Close (36), D Mulgrew (Ardboe) for Gormley (42), S Loughran (Ballyholland) for Gilmore (45), D McEnhill (Rossa) for McKernan (52), R Beatty (Carryduff) for Loughlin (54).

MTU CORK: R Scully (St Finbarr’s); P Ring (Aghabullogue), A Behan (St Senan’s), A Murphy (Aghabullogue); C O’Shea (Kilshannig), J Cooper (Eire Og, Cork), B Hodnett (Carbery Rangers); R Maguire (Castlehaven), C Donovan (Macroom); C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), D Buckley (Newcestown), C Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), B Hodnett (Carbery Rangers); A Whelton (Castlehaven), D O’Connell (Kanturk), Dylan O’Connor (Castletownroche).

Subs: G O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys) for Behan (37), F Murphy (Killarney Legion) for O’Donovan (45), David O’Connor (St Vincent’s) for O’Connell (46), T Casey (Kiskeam) for Whelton (50), D (Naomh Aban) O’Leary for O’Shea (54).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).