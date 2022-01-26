DJ Carey's IT Carlow recover from slow start to earn Fitzgibbon Cup win

It was the scoring combination of two Carlow senior county players – Marty Kavanagh and Chris Nolan – which provided the home team with a major share of their scoring.
DJ Carey's IT Carlow recover from slow start to earn Fitzgibbon Cup win

IT Carlow manager DJ Carey.

Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 21:15
Charles Keegan

IT Carlow 2-22 Maynooth 2-19

IT Carlow recovered from the concession of 1-2 in the opening three minutes to take charge of this Fitzgibbon Cup Round 2 tie in Carlow but manager DJ Carey will not be happy with the manner in which they let a big second-half lead slip.

It was the scoring combination of two Carlow senior county players – Marty Kavanagh and Chris Nolan – which provided the home team with a major share of their scoring. Kavanagh hit 1-7, 0-5 from frees, while Nolan scored a fine 1-4 from open play.

Maynooth opened with two pointed frees from Jake O’Dwyer with a Cian Boyle sandwiched in between. But once Marty Kavanagh responded quickly with a Carlow goal they were on their way, leading 2-11 to 1-7 by half-time.

Carey’s men extended their lead with early second-half points from Seamus Casey, Cathal Dunbar, Cian Kenny and Chris Nolan, all from open play.

But they lost their way during the final quarter as Maynooth came storming back, led by some outstanding point scoring from left half-forward Conor Drennan, the Galmoy, Kilkenny clubman, who had a tally of 1-6. Maynooth hit five unanswered points with full forwards Cian Boyle and Jack O’Dwyer on the scoresheet.

With time ebbing Drennan blasted a close free to the net to cut the arrears to two points. But Marty Kavanagh converted a free earned himself to give Carey’s side a three-point win and a place in the Fitzgibbon quarter-final. But the Kilkenny legend will know this was a patchy performance.

Scorers for IT Carlow: M Kavanagh (1-7, 5f); C Nolan (1-4): S Casey, R Higgins (0-3 each); R Dunbar (0-2); E Gaughan, C Kenny, J Cleere (0-1 each).

Scorers for Maynooth: C Drennan (1-6, 6f); J O’Dwyer (0-7, 6f); C Boyle (1-3); C Kelly (0-2); E Landy (0-1).

IT CARLOW: A Howlin; T Doyle, F Hayes, A Redmond; P Delaney, J Kelly, J Cleere; T Keyes, E Gaughan; C Kenny, M Kavanagh, C Dunbar; R Higgins, C Nolan, S Casey.

Subs: J Roche for Doyle (35); P Casey for Kelly (51).

MAYNOOTH: K Bracken; D Fogarty, J Young, D Conway; L Hogan, E Molloy, J Brennan; E Hosey, E Ahearne; J Ryan, E Landy, C Drennan; C Boyle, JH O’Dwyer, C Kelly.

Subs: D Kehoe for Hosey (ht); D Comerford for Conway (ht); M Byrne for Landy (51); J Buggy for C Kelly (51).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).

More in this section

Aidan Jones and Paddy McDermott 8/1/2022 Sigerson Cup: Paddy McDermott's late heroics see Maynooth through
Cork v Waterford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 Maor Uisce returns as GAA confirms end of water break
Ger Cunningham back in charge of St Finbarr's for 2022 Ger Cunningham back in charge of St Finbarr's for 2022
#Hurling
<p>On Saturday, May 28, both the men's and women's Leinster football finals will take place at Croke Park.</p>

Leinster GAA and LGFA announce 'historic' provincial final double header

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices