DJ Carey's IT Carlow recover from slow start to earn Fitzgibbon Cup win

IT Carlow 2-22 Maynooth 2-19

IT Carlow recovered from the concession of 1-2 in the opening three minutes to take charge of this Fitzgibbon Cup Round 2 tie in Carlow but manager DJ Carey will not be happy with the manner in which they let a big second-half lead slip.

It was the scoring combination of two Carlow senior county players – Marty Kavanagh and Chris Nolan – which provided the home team with a major share of their scoring. Kavanagh hit 1-7, 0-5 from frees, while Nolan scored a fine 1-4 from open play.

Maynooth opened with two pointed frees from Jake O’Dwyer with a Cian Boyle sandwiched in between. But once Marty Kavanagh responded quickly with a Carlow goal they were on their way, leading 2-11 to 1-7 by half-time.

Carey’s men extended their lead with early second-half points from Seamus Casey, Cathal Dunbar, Cian Kenny and Chris Nolan, all from open play.

But they lost their way during the final quarter as Maynooth came storming back, led by some outstanding point scoring from left half-forward Conor Drennan, the Galmoy, Kilkenny clubman, who had a tally of 1-6. Maynooth hit five unanswered points with full forwards Cian Boyle and Jack O’Dwyer on the scoresheet.

With time ebbing Drennan blasted a close free to the net to cut the arrears to two points. But Marty Kavanagh converted a free earned himself to give Carey’s side a three-point win and a place in the Fitzgibbon quarter-final. But the Kilkenny legend will know this was a patchy performance.

Scorers for IT Carlow: M Kavanagh (1-7, 5f); C Nolan (1-4): S Casey, R Higgins (0-3 each); R Dunbar (0-2); E Gaughan, C Kenny, J Cleere (0-1 each).

Scorers for Maynooth: C Drennan (1-6, 6f); J O’Dwyer (0-7, 6f); C Boyle (1-3); C Kelly (0-2); E Landy (0-1).

IT CARLOW: A Howlin; T Doyle, F Hayes, A Redmond; P Delaney, J Kelly, J Cleere; T Keyes, E Gaughan; C Kenny, M Kavanagh, C Dunbar; R Higgins, C Nolan, S Casey.

Subs: J Roche for Doyle (35); P Casey for Kelly (51).

MAYNOOTH: K Bracken; D Fogarty, J Young, D Conway; L Hogan, E Molloy, J Brennan; E Hosey, E Ahearne; J Ryan, E Landy, C Drennan; C Boyle, JH O’Dwyer, C Kelly.

Subs: D Kehoe for Hosey (ht); D Comerford for Conway (ht); M Byrne for Landy (51); J Buggy for C Kelly (51).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).