Limerick claim 11th trophy under John Kiely as add Munster Cup to collection

Limerick collected their 11th piece of silverware of John Kiely’s managerial reign when comfortably overcoming Clare in this afternoon’s Munster Hurling Cup decider.

Today’s victory marks the third time Limerick have won the Munster pre-season competition since 2018, this trio of wins adding to the three Munsters, three All-Irelands, and two National League titles this all-conquering Limerick group have amassed over the past five seasons.

And it should be noted that today’s final win, watched by a crowd of 7,992, was achieved with just four of the team that began last August’s All-Ireland final crushing of Cork.

That such a small number of first-team regulars were used during Limerick’s two-game Munster Hurling Cup campaign afforded several panelists the opportunity to stake their claim for greater involvement in the upcoming National League. Right half-back Colin Coughlan, who was introduced as a late second-half sub in the 2021 All-Ireland, rose his hand highest, last year’s U20 centre-back getting on the scoresheet against both Clare and Kerry. Brian O’Grady at midfield is another to have impressed, providing as he does an extra option for Kiely in the middle of the park.

Limerick were well on their way to victory here in Ennis by the time referee Conor Doyle sounded the half-time whistle, their 0-17 to 0-9 interval advantage stemming from a second-quarter during which the visitors outscored their hosts by 0-9 to 0-4.

Limerick's Barry Nash lifts the Co Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

With Limerick ahead by 0-8 to 0-5 at the first water break, points from Mark Rodgers and David Reidy (free) shortly after the resumption of play brought the Banner back within the minimum, but there followed a Limerick spell of dominance that yielded bursts of four and five points without reply.

Standing out in this sequence of Limerick scores was a superb effort from corner-forward Oisin O’Reilly on 26 minutes, a white flag that was followed by arguably the score of the half as Limerick were coolness personified in short-passing their way out of defence before possession, after going through at least four pairs of hands, found its way to Gearoid Hegarty who split the posts.

Also worthy of mention was Richie English’s effort approaching the break, the Limerick corner-back collecting Eibhear Quilligan’s puckout and returning the sliotar back over the head of the Clare ‘keeper.

Fellow Treaty defender Colin Coughlan threw over two belters from distance as six men in green wrote their names onto the first-half scoresheet. And, in truth, their eight-point interval lead should have been far greater as John Kiely’s men tallied 10 wides in the first 33 minutes.

For Clare, there was an over-reliance on freetaker David Reidy (0-5) who accounted for more than half of their first-half tally. Mark Rodgers was the sole other Clare forward to find the target in the opening half.

Limerick manager John Kiely. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Seven points was as close as Clare got in the second-half, a series of Clare goal chances snuffed out by a Treaty rearguard who were ravenous in refusing the home side a green flag.

Limerick sub Adam English hit two second-half points, with white flags from Cathal O’Neill and Pat Ryan meaning all six Limerick starting forwards contributed on the scoresheet.

Scorers for Limerick: D Reidy (0-12, 0-11 frees); D O’Connell (0-3); C Coughlan, O O’Reilly, A English, B O’Grady (0-2 each); R English, C O’Neill, G Hegarty, P Ryan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: D Reidy (0-9, 0-6 frees, 0-2 ‘65s); M Rodgers (0-3); R Mounsey (0-1 ‘65), D Ryan (0-2 each); C Malone, P Crotty (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: D McCarthy; B Nash, D Morrissey, R English; C Coughlan, R Connolly, P O’Loughlin; B O’Grady, W O’Donoghue; C O’Neill, D Reidy, G Hegarty; O O’Reilly, P Ryan, D O’Connell.

Subs: A English for Ryan (47); R Duff for O’Donoghue, C Boylan for Hegarty (both 54).

CLARE: E Quilligan; M Gough, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J McCarthy, A Fitzgerald; J Browne, P Donnellan; C Malone, D Reidy, S Golden; D McMahon, M Rodgers, G Cooney.

Subs: R Taylor for Golden, D McInerney for Donnellan (both HT); S Meehan for McMahon (44); D Lohan for A Fitzgerald (46); P Crotty for Gooney (52); R Mounsey for McCarthy (54).

Referee: C Doyle (Tipperary).