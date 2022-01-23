Sheridan powers Naas into intermediate final

They ran out deserving winners against the Mayo champions.
Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 15:17
Colm Gannon, Ballinasloe

All-Ireland IHC semi-final: Naas 0-18 Tooreen 0-13 

Naas progressed to the All Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Club final with a powerful display against Tooreen in Ballinasloe.

Powered on by the impressive Jack Sheridan who finished the day with nine points (six frees) they ran out deserving winners against the Mayo champions.

Tooreen led by a single point at the first water break, but the Naas man outscored them six points to three in the second quarter to go in leading 0-9 to 0-7 at the break.

Sheridan was the focal point of their attack and the Tooreen defence were unable to deal with his power on the ball and accuracy from placed balls.

The Kildare side stretched their lead out to four points (0-14 to 0-10) by the three-quarter mark thanks to four points from their marksman and one from long range off the hurl of Kevin Whelan.

Tooreen tried to get themselves back into the game, with Shane Boland working hard all day, but they were unable to live with the physicality and pace brought to the contest by Naas with James Burke, Brian Byrne and Kevin Aherne all chipping with a couple of scores each on the day.

Scorers for Naas: J Sheridan (0-9, 6f), B Byrne (0-3, 3f), K Aherne (0-2), K Whelan (0-1), S Ryan (0-1), R Kelly (0-1) 

Scorers for Tooreen: S Boland (0-6, 5f), C Freeman (0-2), S Kenny (0-1, 1f), F Boland (0-1), E Delaney (0-1), C Henry (0-1), J Boyle (0-1) 

NAAS: C Gallagher; J McKeown, R Hogan, C Gormley; K Whelan, R Kelly, S Gainey; R Boran, S Lacey; K Ahern, J Sheridan, C Dowling; B Byrne, J Burke, S Ryan. Subs:

Subs: Conor Dowling for Sheridan (21 BS), Sheridan for Dowling (24), Conor Dowling for Ryan (42), C Boran for McKeown (60), C Sheridan for Byrne (62) 

TOOREEN: B Douglas; G Nolan, M Morley, D Ruane; J Boyle, S Coyne, D Kenny; O Greally, L Lavin; S Kenny, F Boland, E Delaney; S Regan, C Freeman, S Boland 

Subs: D Harrison for Lavin (45), C Henry for G Nolan, (48), B Morley for S Kenny (49), K Feeney for O Greally (57) 

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)

<p>The Kilkenny side reached the All Ireland final at this grade in 2017 where they lost to Cork’s Mayfield by a point.</p>

All-Ireland club JHC: Mooncoin through to another final with emphatic win

