Irish in AFLW: Another goal for Cora Staunton but Giants fall to heavy loss

The sole AFLW match on Sunday saw a double score result as the North Melbourne Kangaroos defeated GWS Giants 54-27 at Arden Street.

The Kangaroos had built up a healthy 47 point lead at three quarter time before the Giants rallied in the final quarter scoring 20 unanswered points including a late Cora Staunton goal, her fifth of the competition, putting her joint third in the Golden Boot race.

CORA STAUNTON NEEDS TO STAND UP HERE



No Better Woman 💪



A 5th GOAL of the season for @duckie15 , who battled right to the end proving a rare highlight for @GWSGIANTS in a tough day at the office at Arden Street against the Kangaroos 💚#AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/daLmgwOL9h — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) January 23, 2022

Bríd Stack also featured for the Giants but her side could not hold out the sustained pressure from the Kangaroos throughout the first three quarters. Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy played a key role for the victors with 16 disposals during the game.

Collingwood secured their third win of the competition with a hard-fought 11-point win over the Geelong Cats at GMBHA Stadium on Friday.

Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan scored the first goal of the game late in the opening quarter and despite the best efforts of the Cats throughout the game, the Pies ran away 35-24 winners.

Mayo teammates Sarah Rowe (Pies) and Rachel Kearns (Cats) did clash in a crunching tackle late in the first half causing a dislocated finger to Rowe, but the Pie did finish out the game in fine style with 13 disposals.

After three seasons on the Fremantle Dockers injury list and recovering from two ACL injuries, Leitrim’s Áine Tighe scored her first goal of her AFLW career in her third game helping the Dockers to a 77-47 win over the Richmond Tigers at the Swinburne Centre.

Tighe secured a towering mark in the final quarter and converted the set play to the applause of her teammates. The Dockers scored 11 goals in the game which keeps them in the top four on the league ladder heading into their round four game against Collingwood next week.

“WENT A LONG WAY AROUND”



She sure did! Amazing to see @ainetighe score her FIRST AFLW GOAL today for @freodockersAFLW



It was only a matter of time! 💚#AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/2lCZyHqEqF — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) January 22, 2022

A powerful final quarter from the Melbourne Demons, scoring six goals unanswered against St. Kilda on Saturday, helped them to a 41-point victory at Casey Fields.

Australian Multi-Sport star Tayla Harris scored a hat trick of goals for the Dees while Dubliner Sinead Goldrick played a key defensive role for the winners. Her Dublin teammate Lauren Magee was omitted for the game.

A dominant 33 point win for the Adelaide Crows over the West Coast Eagles on Saturday sent the 2019 Premiers to the top of the AFL Women’s ladder after Round three.

The Crows had total control from first siren to the last and welcomed back Clare woman Ailish Considine into their side for the Pride Round game, which was celebrated across the competition for the weekend.

Aisling McCarthy and Grace Kelly featured for the Eagles but Kelly’s sister, Niamh had to pull out late before the start of the game due to a groin complaint.

The Brisbane Lions will take on the Carlton Blues on Tuesday morning at Metricon Stadium (8:10am start) while the Gold Coast Suns and the Western Bulldogs fixture has been postponed with both squads ravaged with Covid-19 and will be refixed for later in the season.

Round 3 results: Carlton 3.6 (24) lost to Collingwood 5.5 (35); West Coast Eagles 1.3 (9) lost to Adelaide Crows 6.6 (42); Melbourne Demons 9.10 (64) bt St. Kilda 3.5 (23); Richmond 7.5 (47) lost to Fremantle 11.11 (77); North Melbourne 7.12 (54) bt GWS Giants 4.3 (27). Brisbane Lions vs Carlton Blues (8:10am, Tuesday); Gold Coast Suns P-P Western Bulldogs