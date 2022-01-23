Irish in AFLW: Another goal for Cora Staunton but Giants fall to heavy loss

There were also goals for Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan and Leitrim’s Áine Tighe
Irish in AFLW: Another goal for Cora Staunton but Giants fall to heavy loss

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Cora Staunton of the Giants kicks the ball during the 2022 AFLW Round 03 match between the North Melbourne Kangaroos and the GWS Giants at Arden Street Oval on January 23, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 12:14
Patrick Mulcahy

The sole AFLW match on Sunday saw a double score result as the North Melbourne Kangaroos defeated GWS Giants 54-27 at Arden Street.

The Kangaroos had built up a healthy 47 point lead at three quarter time before the Giants rallied in the final quarter scoring 20 unanswered points including a late Cora Staunton goal, her fifth of the competition, putting her joint third in the Golden Boot race.

Bríd Stack also featured for the Giants but her side could not hold out the sustained pressure from the Kangaroos throughout the first three quarters. Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy played a key role for the victors with 16 disposals during the game.

Collingwood secured their third win of the competition with a hard-fought 11-point win over the Geelong Cats at GMBHA Stadium on Friday.

Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan scored the first goal of the game late in the opening quarter and despite the best efforts of the Cats throughout the game, the Pies ran away 35-24 winners.

Mayo teammates Sarah Rowe (Pies) and Rachel Kearns (Cats) did clash in a crunching tackle late in the first half causing a dislocated finger to Rowe, but the Pie did finish out the game in fine style with 13 disposals.

After three seasons on the Fremantle Dockers injury list and recovering from two ACL injuries, Leitrim’s Áine Tighe scored her first goal of her AFLW career in her third game helping the Dockers to a 77-47 win over the Richmond Tigers at the Swinburne Centre.

Tighe secured a towering mark in the final quarter and converted the set play to the applause of her teammates. The Dockers scored 11 goals in the game which keeps them in the top four on the league ladder heading into their round four game against Collingwood next week.

 

A powerful final quarter from the Melbourne Demons, scoring six goals unanswered against St. Kilda on Saturday, helped them to a 41-point victory at Casey Fields.

Australian Multi-Sport star Tayla Harris scored a hat trick of goals for the Dees while Dubliner Sinead Goldrick played a key defensive role for the winners. Her Dublin teammate Lauren Magee was omitted for the game.

A dominant 33 point win for the Adelaide Crows over the West Coast Eagles on Saturday sent the 2019 Premiers to the top of the AFL Women’s ladder after Round three.

The Crows had total control from first siren to the last and welcomed back Clare woman Ailish Considine into their side for the Pride Round game, which was celebrated across the competition for the weekend.

Aisling McCarthy and Grace Kelly featured for the Eagles but Kelly’s sister, Niamh had to pull out late before the start of the game due to a groin complaint.

The Brisbane Lions will take on the Carlton Blues on Tuesday morning at Metricon Stadium (8:10am start) while the Gold Coast Suns and the Western Bulldogs fixture has been postponed with both squads ravaged with Covid-19 and will be refixed for later in the season.

Round 3 results: Carlton 3.6 (24) lost to Collingwood 5.5 (35); West Coast Eagles 1.3 (9) lost to Adelaide Crows 6.6 (42); Melbourne Demons 9.10 (64) bt St. Kilda 3.5 (23); Richmond 7.5 (47) lost to Fremantle 11.11 (77); North Melbourne 7.12 (54) bt GWS Giants 4.3 (27). Brisbane Lions vs Carlton Blues (8:10am, Tuesday); Gold Coast Suns P-P Western Bulldogs

More in this section

22/1/2022 Michael Murphy heroics not enough for Donegal as Monaghan claim McKenna Cup
Dublin v Laois - O'Byrne Cup Final 14-man Dublin beat Laois to claim first O'Byrne Cup crown in five years
The Carmore team warm-up 26/1/2020 Late Mairead Scanlon goal regains Munster camogie title for Scariff Ogonnelloe
#Aussie Rules
<p>Kerry manager Jack O'Connor before the McGrath Cup final with Cork at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Jack O'Connor happy with his lot after Kerry brush Cork aside

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices