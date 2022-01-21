New Tipperary jersey launched with payments firm Fiserv confirmed as sponsors  

Tipperary GAA has announced payments firm Fiserv as the county's new jersey sponsor in a two-year deal.

Today’s announcement also sees the release of the new Tipperary GAA jersey, designed and manufactured in collaboration with O’Neills.

Fiserv replaces Teneo as the jersey sponsor for the Tipperary hurlers and footballers.

The firm employs more than 200 people in Nenagh and over 400 in Dublin.

“We are proud to partner with Tipperary GAA,” said John Gibbons, Head of EMEA at Fiserv.

“We have strong links with Tipperary, having set up our Technology Centre in Nenagh in 2017 and growing it substantially since then. At Fiserv, we are committed to continuous innovation on behalf of our clients and consumers, and much of this innovation is being driven by our teams in Nenagh.

"We look forward to continuing to grow our talented and diverse workforce in Nenagh and Dublin and supporting Tipperary all the way to Croke Park."

At the announcement of a two-year sponsorship deal between Fiserv and Tipperary GAA is John Gibbons, Head of EMEA Fiserv, John McGrath Tipperary GAA Senior Hurler and Janice Von Bulow, Senior Vie-President and General Manager Fiserv.

“Fiserv shares our commitment to growing this great county,” said Tim Floyd, Secretary of the County Tipperary GAA Board.

“From the very start of our conversations it was clear that Tipperary and Fiserv are aligned in our focus on innovation and have the same passion for excellence. Having their Technology Centre in Nenagh was a major factor in our decision to partner with them, as it gives us a tangible connection with our sponsor and the feelgood factor of supporting one of our own.

"We look forward to working with Fiserv over the coming years and to winning trophies in this new traditional style Tipperary jersey, which should prove very popular with our supporters.”

The deal is the latest boost to the county's coffers following an agreement announced last week with FBD for naming rights to Semple Stadium.