Former Donegal player Cannon named in Tipperary's Allianz League panel 

Loughmore-Castleiney county-championship winning due Tommy Maher and Willie Eviston have been rewarded with call-ups to the David Power's 32-man Tipperary senior football panel for the Allianz League.
Former Donegal player Ciarán Cannon is also included, while other new faces include Eanna McBride, Mark O'Meara, Mikey O'Shea, Martin Kehoe and Niall Heffernan.
Gone from last year's setup are Michael Quinlivan, who has stepped away due to work commitments, and Brian Fox, who has retired. Also unavailable are Pádraic Looram and Emmet Moloney.
Former Letterkenny player Cannon featured at McKenna Cup level for Donegal and has now transferred to Clonmel Commercials. He played in the McGrath Cup win over Limerick earlier this month.
There is no return for Liam McGrath who returned home to feature in the latter part of Loughmore-Castleiney's double-winning heroics after a spell living in Australia.
Bill Maher (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Ciaran Cannon (Clonmel Commercials) Colm O'Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Conor Ryan (Loughmore Castleiney), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen), Eanna McBride (JK Brackens), Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Kuba Beban (JK Brackens), Liam Ryan (Clonmel Commercials), Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers), Mark O'Meara (Grangemockler/Ballyneale), Mark Russell (Aherlow), Martin Kehoe (Mullinahone), Michael O'Reilly (Clonmel Commercials), Mikey O'Shea (Mullinahone), Niall Heffernan (Golden Kilfeacle), Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), Robbie Kiely (Barryroe, Cork), Sean O'Connor (Clonmel Commercials), Shane Foley (Moyle Rovers), Shane O'Connell (Golden Kilfeacle), Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers), Steven O'Brien (Ballina) Tommy Maher (Loughmore Castleiney), Willie Eviston (Loughmore Castleiney)