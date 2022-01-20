Former Donegal player Cannon named in Tipperary's Allianz League panel 

Loughmore-Castleiney county-championship winning due Tommy Maher and Willie Eviston have been rewarded with call-ups to the David Power's 32-man Tipperary senior football panel for the Allianz League.

Former Donegal player Ciarán Cannon is also included, while other new faces include Eanna McBride, Mark O'Meara, Mikey O'Shea, Martin Kehoe and Niall Heffernan.