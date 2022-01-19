Fitzgibbon Cup: UCC continue where they left off with impressive win over Mary I

University College Cork 1-21 Mary Immaculate College Limerick 0-19

A Shane Barrett goal 14 seconds into the second-half, added to a fine display of point-taking from Mark Kehoe and sub Pádraig Power, propelled UCC to an opening day Fitzgibbon Cup win.

This afternoon's stop-start Group A fixture in Limerick represented the first Fitzgibbon Cup match to be played since the 2020 decider all of 23 months ago. UCC were involved - and successful - in that last Fitzgibbon Cup fixture pre-pandemic, with the Cork University picking up where they left off here as Tom Kingston’s students began their three-in-a-row bid on a winning note.

Survivors from that 2020 final win on show included Killian O’Dwyer, Conor Boylan, and Cork and Tipperary seniors Robert Downey and Mark Kehoe. The latter was central to this five-point win, throwing over two points in either half. Of particular importance was his fourth and final white flag, arriving as it did at a key juncture in the second-half when Mary I were threatening to restore parity.

Also providing four points from play for the winners was second-half sub and two-time All-Ireland U20 winner Pádraig Power. The Blarney clubman, introduced at the second water break and with UCC ahead by two, did not hang about in making an impression as he split the opposition posts with his first touch to leave the score reading 1-14 to 0-14.

A pair of Devon Ryan frees for the teacher-training college reduced the margin to the minimum and that was again the difference four minutes from home as Shane Barrett (free) and Jason Gillane (sideline cut) traded points.

Back on level terms, though, Mary I were unable to get.

Kehoe, with a superb effort from out near the sideline, and Power stretched UCC’s lead back out to three (1-17 to 0-17), with the visitors clipping six of the game’s eight final scores.

Included in this sequence was a three-in-a-row from Conor Cahalane and Power (0-2) which effectively took the result beyond Jamie Wall’s charges.

Mary I are away to League champions NUIG next Wednesday in what is a must-win fixture for them, while UCC - who were without Cork trio Niall O’Leary, Tommy O’Connell, and Jack O’Connor - will put one foot in the knockout stages if they can back up this result with a second win when UCD visit the Mardyke also on Wednesday of next week.

The first-half of today's game was desperately lacking in fluidity and was dominated by the respective free-takers, William Henn for UCC and Mary Immaculate College’s Devon Ryan.

The sides were level at 0-10 apiece at the break, with Henn and Ryan both hitting seven points each. All but one of these 14 scores came from the placed-ball.

The home side managed no score from play in the opening quarter, and this was again the case in the final quarter. Neither did they look like finding the required goal late on.

That Mary I found themselves chasing the game throughout the second-half was rooted in a Shane Barrett green flag 14 seconds after the restart. In what was the game’s best-worked score, the sliotar was transferred through the hands of Ronan Connolly, Henn, and Cahalane before Barrett provided the finish to hand UCC a lead they never relinquished between there and the finish line, despite Mary I thrice coming within one.

Scorers for University College Cork: W Henn (0-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 ‘65); S Barrett (1-2, 0-1 free); M Kehoe, P Power (0-4 each); C Cahalane (0-2); R Connolly (0-1).

Scorers for Mary Immaculate College Limerick: Devon Ryan (0-11, 0-8 frees, 0-3 65s); J Gillane (0-1 sideline), Diarmuid Ryan, P Wall (0-2 each); A Ormond, C O’Brien (0-1 each).

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK (Cork unless stated): I Butler (Kildorrery); J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), K O’Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary); C Barry (Ahane, Limerick), I Daly (Lismore, Waterford), R Downey (Glen Rovers); R Connolly (Adare, Limerick), D Connery (Na Piarsaigh); C Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), W Henn (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick), C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s); M Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary), S Barrett (Blarney), S Kennefick (Glen Rovers).

Subs: P Power (Blarney) for Kennefick, C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) for Connery (both 46 mins); D O’Leary (Watergrasshill) for Henn (52); S Condon (Harbour Rovers) for Kehoe (62).

MARY IMMACULATE COLLEGE, LIMERICK (Tipperary unless stated): E Foudy (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare); J Ryan (Arravale Rovers), K Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), PJ Fanning (Mount Sion, Waterford); D Lohan (Wolfe Tones, Clare), D Ryan (Cratloe, Clare), S Ryan (Clarinbridge, Galway); A Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), M Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); E MacBride (JK Brackens), D Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), J Gillane (Patrickswell, Limerick); P Wall (Kilbrittain, Cork), A Ormond (JK Brackens), C O’Brien (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels).

Subs: S Punch (Ruan, Clare) for A Ryan (HT); J Devaney (Borris-Ileigh) for MacBride (49 mins).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).