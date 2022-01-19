Michael Darragh MacAuley might 'stay away' from the stand after witnessing semi-final loss

Former Dublin star Michael Darragh MacAuley is thinking “maybe I should stay away” as a fan, having seen his former side lose last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The big midfielder, who features in TG4’s Laochra Gael tomorrow evening said: “That was my first game back, the Mayo game. Maybe I should stay away!

“It was a strange relationship, going back into it as a supporter again. It's something that I said I looked forward to for so long.

“It was shit, but I wouldn't dwell on it. I didn't dwell on it when I lost as a player, I won't dwell on it when I lose as a fan. The lads know they weren't good enough on the day. It just encouraged them to go away and work harder.

“That's what it would do with me as a player. As a fan, I was able to compartmentalise that sort of stuff. I wasn't going home punching walls or anything. That's just sport.

“I never treated it as more than that. It's made the story much more interesting for the lads. It's going to be a fun season ahead.”

MacAuley says his former teammates will be “hurting” from the defeat.

“They’ll be eager to get back at it. I’m sure they’ll give it all they have.

"It will have been tough for Philly (McMahon) and those lads, given how competitive they are, I’d say they were tempted to give it one more year to make that comeback and to finish on a win. It makes for a better storyline now and it’s going to be nice to see how hungry they are when they come back, so I’ll definitely watch that space.”

Michael Darragh MacAuley of Dublin lifts the Sam Maguire Cup the 2020 All-Ireland SFC final win over Mayo. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

MacAuley said he’d enjoyed his career, even if injuries marred his final year with Dublin.

“I was conscious enough that I would have walked if I was not enjoying it.

“Obviously in the very last season things did not go my way with injuries and that sort of stuff but I completely left it out there and the only solace was even after I had wrapped up, I realised, ‘that’s grand, that’s fine.’

“I did everything I could that season to get back and things could have rolled a different way for me. They didn’t and that was fine.

“It was still enjoyable, people always say there is no gun to your head. You know how much time it takes up.

“Obviously it changes. You'll be connected forever. Even in the last few years, when Dessie (Farrell, manager) came in, I definitely remember looking around the dressing room going, 'Jeez, what happened there? Where is everyone?'

“That's natural, that transition.”

In light of the discussion of violence against women following the murder of Ashling Murphy, MacAuley said he was “totally in favour of mixed schools”, adding: I’ve taught in same-sex schools and mixed schools and it’s a much healthier relationship to have with the opposite gender when they are mixed.

“So yeah, I’d definitely encourage that. I think all things should be on the table in terms of this conversation, but I think a mixed school leads to a much healthier relationship.” *Laochra Gael, TG4, 9.30 pm Thursday.