Paudie Kissane: ‘You want to see progression in Cork’s ability to deal with Kerry’

Paudie Kissane: 'It would make more sense' to play in Pairc Ui Rinn rather than Killarney. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
John Fogarty

Paudie Kissane expects Cork’s Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry on May 7 to take place in Páirc Uí Rinn if, as expected, Páirc Uí Chaoimh is unavailable

Cork are due home advantage for the game but it remains unclear if the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch will be ready for the game a week after the stadium hosts Ed Sheeran concerts in late April.

As Cork head to Fitzgerald Stadium this Saturday to face the Kingdom in the McGrath Cup final, 2010 All-Ireland SFC winner Kissane anticipates Cork will still take home advantage given their poor record in Killarney.

“Based on results in Killarney and not winning there since 1995, you would think it would make more sense that if Páirc Uí Chaoimh is unavailable they would bring it to Páirc Uí Rinn,” says Kissane.

“Back when I was playing, our record wasn’t good enough in Killarney but the place was never a factor in it. We were trying to get our performance to the highest level to give ourselves the best chance of winning. I know that sounds simple but that’s the way it was. It’s starting to become real that the stadium won’t be available for a big championship game and I would imagine it will end up being played in Páirc Uí Rinn.”

Not that Kissane is ruling out Cork winning this weekend, but he looks at the spin up the N22 as an opportunity to discover players’ mettle ahead of a bigger clash in four months. “It seems Kerry are selecting strong teams at the minute and that’s their prerogative getting ready for a competitive Division 1.

“You just want to see progression in Cork’s ability to deal with whatever Kerry are going to throw at them.

“Cork are trying and testing at the moment but for both the group of players and the management, I think it’s a massive learning opportunity. They have played two games so far, against an experimental Clare team and Waterford. Cork are experimenting too but with the league so close, you might get an idea of what they’re thinking this weekend.

“You see someone like Daniel Dineen, who isn’t a young player, but he would have come onto the panel, started in the championship, and you’d like to see him progress further this year. You can’t rely on one good inside forward like Brian Hurley in inter-county football these days.

“Four or five years ago, would many people have expected a player like Seán Meehan to get where he is now? Possibly not but he has applied and backed himself. I’m not saying he’s the finished article but he is on the Cork team now and has done very well. There may be players who come good, as he has done. The benefit Keith Ricken has is knowledge of the potential in the county. There’s not that many players who you could say right now will definitely make it but there has to be patient.”

- Paudie Kissane’s Speed Academy starts in Clonakilty GAA Club this Sunday. A six-week programme for U13s to U15s, it is open to girls and boys irrespective of sport or club. For more, see pkperformance.ie where Kissane details how he uses the jigsaw approach towards his coaching mentorship of devising programmes.

