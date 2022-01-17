Geelong 'respect' Oisín Mullin's decision to remain in Ireland

A top official with Geelong Cats insists that they 'respect' Oisin Mullin's decision not the join their AFL club.

The two-time Young Footballer of the Year issued a statement on Sunday night revealing that he has had a change of heart and will now remain in Ireland and line out for Mayo in the 2022 season.

The 21-year-old had inked a rookie contract and the club had unveiled his squad number for the upcoming campaign.

Geelong’s list manager Andrew Mackie recognised the difficulty Mullin faced in making this decision and wished him well.

“Moving to a new country to take up a new game is a significant decision, and we respect the fact that Oisin has decided to remain at home,” Mackie said. “We have enjoyed getting to know Oisin through this process and wish him well with Mayo as they seek an All-Ireland title. We hope he can achieve his goals both on and off the field.”

Mullin issued a statement on Sunday explaining that he reached his decision after some 'careful thinking'.

“Going to Australia to play professionally was a really interesting opportunity and it was something I wanted to research and consider in detail. It was a big decision for me as playing for Mayo with my friends is a huge honour and something I love doing, so I wanted to take the time to consider all aspects of it.

“After some careful thinking and a lot of support from family, I have decided to stay in Ireland and I am really excited about joining up with the Mayo senior football panel as soon as possible.

“I am grateful to everyone who helped me during the process. I especially want to send my appreciation to everyone at Geelong Football Club. I want to thank them for their understanding and wish them every success for the future."