Geelong 'respect' Oisín Mullin's decision to remain in Ireland

The 21-year-old had inked a rookie contract and the AFL club had unveiled his squad number for the upcoming campaign.
Geelong 'respect' Oisín Mullin's decision to remain in Ireland

Oisín Mullin was set to wear the number 34 jersey for AFL Aussie Rules side Geelong Cats.

Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 10:02
Colm O’Connor

A top official with Geelong Cats insists that they 'respect' Oisin Mullin's decision not the join their AFL club.

The two-time Young Footballer of the Year issued a statement on Sunday night revealing that he has had a change of heart and will now remain in Ireland and line out for Mayo in the 2022 season.

The 21-year-old had inked a rookie contract and the club had unveiled his squad number for the upcoming campaign.

Geelong’s list manager Andrew Mackie recognised the difficulty Mullin faced in making this decision and wished him well.

“Moving to a new country to take up a new game is a significant decision, and we respect the fact that Oisin has decided to remain at home,” Mackie said. “We have enjoyed getting to know Oisin through this process and wish him well with Mayo as they seek an All-Ireland title. We hope he can achieve his goals both on and off the field.”

Mullin issued a statement on Sunday explaining that he reached his decision after some 'careful thinking'.

“Going to Australia to play professionally was a really interesting opportunity and it was something I wanted to research and consider in detail. It was a big decision for me as playing for Mayo with my friends is a huge honour and something I love doing, so I wanted to take the time to consider all aspects of it.

“After some careful thinking and a lot of support from family, I have decided to stay in Ireland and I am really excited about joining up with the Mayo senior football panel as soon as possible.

“I am grateful to everyone who helped me during the process. I especially want to send my appreciation to everyone at Geelong Football Club. I want to thank them for their understanding and wish them every success for the future."

More in this section

Cillian Myers Murray celebrates with the trophy after the game 16/1/2022 Tony Leen: Barrs strike an important blow for Cork football
Derrygonnelly Harps v Kilcoo - AIB Ulster GAA Football Club Senior Championship Final Easy does it for Kilcoo as they secure back to back Ulster titles
Dublin v Galway - Walsh Cup Group A Tough day at the office but Shefflin"will not panic yet"
<p>Limerick's Cathal O'Neill is tackled by Michael Leane of Kerry</p>

'Any man with Kerry blood in his veins as long as he is willing to fight and die for the brother beside him'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices