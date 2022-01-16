Dramatic Cox winner seals Connacht title for Naomh Anna

A goal from full-back Mikey Cox in the 83rd minute sealed the win
Picture : Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Sun, 16 Jan, 2022 - 13:35
Pádraic Ó Ciardha, Pearse Stadium

Connacht Club IFC Final: Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir (Galway) 2-12 St Faithleach (Roscommon) 2-14 (AET)

A goal from full-back Mikey Cox in the 83rd minute secured a dramatic Connacht Intermediate title for Roscommon’s St Faithleach.

Faithleach’s looked doomed when Myles Mac Donnacha kicked Naomh Anna ahead in added-time of extra-time but there was just enough time left for one last attack and it was Cox who got the decisive touch to a long delivery into the goalmouth.

Faithleach’s looked well on their way to victory early on as a goal from Diarmuid Murtagh, who finished with 1-6, put them seven points clear after 12 minutes. The men from Connemara came back strongly and were in front early in the second half thanks to goals from Maitias Eoin Bairéad and Warren Seoige but the day would end in heartbreak for them as Faithleach’s claimed a famous victory.

Scorers for St Faithleach: D Murtagh 1-6 (1f, 1m); C Kennelly 0-3; M Cox 1-0; D Rooney (1 ’45), J Hussey (1m) 0-2 each; C Murtagh 0-1.

Scorers for Naomh Anna: Dylan Seoige (0-4, 1f, 1m); O Mac Donnacha (0-3, all frees), M E Bairéad (1-0), W Seoige (1-0), M Mac Donnacha (0-2); A Ó Fátharta (0-1), I Ó Curraoin (0-1), F Breathnach (0-1).

ST FAITHLEACH: M O’Donnell; K Nerney, M Cox, A Murtagh; P Farrell, D Nerney, K Farrell; D Rooney, C Kennelly; B Murtagh, C Murtagh, C Gunn; M Dunne, D Murtagh, J Hussey.

Subs: D Harrison for P Farrell (36), C Glennon for J Hussey (40), D Hussey for Rooney (56), S Walsh for D Hussey (70), J Browne for B Murtagh (79).

NAOMH ANNA: E Ó Curraoin; C Mac Donncha, S A Ó Ceallaigh, C Seoige; C Bairéad, E Ó Flatharta, E. Mac Donnacha; P S Ó Ceallaigh, M E Bairéad; W Seoige, É Ó Loingsigh, O Mac Donnacha; Dylan Seoige, A Ó Fátharta, I Ó Curraoin.

Subs: F Breathnach for Ó Curraoin (48), M Mac Donnacha for Ó Loingsigh (52), E Ó Fátharta for Dylan Seoige (59), J Ó Gobúin for O Mac Donnacha (70), Darren Seoige for Ó Fátharta (70).

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo)

