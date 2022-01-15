Late surge sees Skibbereen CS qualify for first Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final

Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final

Skibbereen Community School 1-14

SPSL Rathmore 0-14

Skibbereen CS came from behind to snatch a dramatic victory in the Corn Uí Mhuirí (U19 football) quarter-final at the 4G in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening. Four late points secured their passage to the semi-final against Tralee CBS.

When Kerry minor Dylan Roche scored his eighth point, SPSL Rathmore enjoyed a 0-13 to 0-10 lead but a 57th minute goal from substitute Jack O’Brien drew the sides level.

SPSL captain Michael McSweeney put his side back in front but a storming finish from the Cork team means the school formed in 2016 will contest their first semi-final in this grade.

Central to their late scoring burst was Castlehaven senior Robbie Minihane, his club mate and county minor Jack O’Neill and substitutes Isaac Harte and Oisin Daly.

Manager and Castlehaven footballer David Whelton praised the strength of their panel.

“The fellas who came in today got us over the line, all three were outstanding - Jack O’Brien, Isaac Harte and Oisin Daly. We moved Robbie Minihane out to midfield in the second half and he took over. He was an injury doubt beforehand with a hamstring so we started him at corner-forward. Sean Browne came to midfield as well. We were under pressure there, their lad McSweeney (Cork minor) was good.

“We needed a goal and in fairness to Jack O’Brien he clung it. It was well-worked. Luke Shorten sent a super ball across the square and Jamie O’Driscoll was involved as well.

“We are so happy with all the lads. We put it up to them at half-time, we weren’t happy. We asked them were we going to do it or not? We had all the work done over Christmas.”

SPSL held a narrow 0-6 to 0-5 interval advantage. They fell five points to two behind after the first water-break but finished the half strong and could have had a goal only for a good save from Shane Kingston.

The sides were then tied six times in a very entertaining second 30 minutes as the momentum switched from side to side.

The Kerry outfit - who introduced county minor Fionn Murphy after the break (he didn’t start due to injury) - looked to be heading for victory but they were overtaken at the death.

SPSL Rathmore closed with 14 men after Darragh Nagle was black-carded in second-half stoppage.

Scorers for Skibbereen CS: R Minihane (0-4, 0-1 free), J O’Brien (1-0), N Daly (0-3, 0-2 frees), L Shorten and J O’Driscoll (0-2 each), I Harte, O Daly and J O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for SPSL Rathmore: D Roche (0-8, 0-5 frees), Cian O’Connor, M McSweeney, F Murphy (45), R O’Leary, D O’Leary, Cathal O’Connor (0-1 each).

SKIBBEREEN CS: S Kingston (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); S Carey (Ilen Rovers), J Bohane (Castlehaven), H O’Donovan (Clan na nGael); S O’Connell (Castlehaven), T O’Mahony (Castlehaven), C Hegarty (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); T Ó Donnabháin (Clonakilty); J O’Neill (Castlehaven); S Browne (Castlehaven), N Daly (Ilen Rovers), F Collins (Castlehaven); R Minihane (Capt, Castlehaven), J O’Driscoll (Castlehaven), L Shorten (Tadhg MacCarthaigh).

Subs: I Harte (O’Donovan Rossa) for F Collins (half-time), J O’Brien (O’Donovan Rossa) for T Ó Donnabháin (45), O Daly (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) for N Daly (60).

SPSL RATHMORE: B Parsons (Gneeveguilla); R Daly (Gneeveguilla), I O’Leary (Glenflesk), Cian O’Connor (Rathmore); S Finnegan (Gneeveguilla), M Dennehy (Rathmore), C O’Donoghue (Rathmore); M McSweeney (Capt, Knocknagree), Cathal O’Connor (Knocknagree); R O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), D Roche (Glenflesk), D O’Leary (Gneeveguilla); P Moynihan (Rathmore), D Nagle (Rathmore), C Collins (Rathmore).

Subs: C O’Leary (Gneeveguilla) for S Finnegan (32 inj), F Murphy (Rathmore) for Cathal O’Connor (34), N O’Connor (Knocknagree) for R O’Leary (49).

Referee: Mike Sexton (Limerick).