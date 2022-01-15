Stacks' Kissane fires Tralee CBS past Clonakilty

Munster PPS SFC: Tralee CBS 4-13 Clonakilty CC 1-8

Jordan Kissane inspired Tralee CBS to victory over Clonakilty CC in the TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final at Dr. Crokes grounds in Killarney, on Saturday.

The talismanic forward ended with 1-7 of his side’s total as the 2020 competition winners built on a four-point interval lead and completely dominated the second half en-route to victory.

“We are delighted, it is another step on the road,” Tralee CBS selector Tim McMahon said.

“Obviously, we set out to try and win the Corn Uí Mhuirí at the start of the year. We expected a tough game from Clonakilty CC and that’s what we got in the first half. Thankfully, we came through it and we are in the semi-finals now and that’s exactly where we want to be.”

A defensive lapse cost Clonakilty early on and Donnacha Sayers took full advantage to find the back of the net. That enabled Tralee CBS to change ends 1-7 to 0-6 ahead despite John O’Donovan, Olan O’Donovan, Conor Daly, Eoin Downey and Chris Kenneally getting on the Cork school’s scoresheet.

A superb Thomas O’Donnell goal, a minute after the restart, proved a telling blow and Clonakilty CC struggled to contain their opponents attack during a one-sided second period.

ON FIRE: Tralee's Jordan Kissane breaks away from Clonakilty's Conor Daly in the Corn Ui Mhuiri clash with Clonakilty CC in Killarney on Saturday.

Jordan Kissane kept the scoreboard ticking over prior to wing-back Colm Browne finding the net for Tralee. Clonakilty lost Dan Twomey to a red card before man of the match Kissane burst clear and scored a magnificent goal.

Late Sean McGrath, Thomas O’Donnell and Jake Foley points added to Clonakilty’s woes despite Darragh Gough scoring a fine goal and Conor Daly kicking his third point.

There could be no disputing the outcome however, and Tralee CBS move forward to face either Skibbereen CS or Scoil Pobail Rathmore in the semi-finals.

“We are concentrating on the team and fellas moving the ball at pace,” Tim McMahon added.

“It is all about getting them into the right positions. We don’t set out specifically to get goals but look, if they are there, we are more than happy to take them.”

Scorers for Tralee CBS: J Kissane (1-7, 0-5 frees), T O’Donnell (1-2), D Sayers and C Browne (1-0 each), J Brosnan (free), C Horan (free), S McGrath and J Foley (0-1 each).

Clonakilty CC: C Daly (0-3, 0-2 frees), D Gough (1-0), J O’Donovan (0-2, 0-1 mark), O O’Donovan, E Downey and C Kenneally (0-1 each).

TRALEE CBS: B Quilter (Austin Stacks); B Donnellan (Churchill), J Foley (Kerins O’Rahillys), C White (J Mitchells); C Browne (John Mitchells), TJ Heaphy (Kerins O’Rahillys), B Hanafin (Kerins O’Rahillys); A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), C Horgan (Austin Stacks); A Sheehy (Ballymacelligott), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), D Daly (Ballymacelligott); J Kissane (Austin Stacks), D Sayers (Austin Stacks), J Brosnan (Moyvane).

Subs: D Sweeney (Ballymacelligot) for C White (37), S McGrath (St. Senans) for A Sheehy (46), D Linnane (John Mitchells) for D Sayers (46), G Parker for A Heinrich (46) T Reen (Na Gaeil) for D Daly (51).

CLONAKILTY CC: T O’Neill (Owen Gaels); M Walsh (Ibane Gaels), D Twomey (Owen Gaels), S O’Riordan (Ibane Gaels); D O’Donovan (Clonakilty), J O’Brien (Owen Gaels), C Kenneally (Clonakilty); A Ryan (Owen Gaels), O Downey (Clonakilty); T Ni Buachalla (Ibane Gaels), C Daly (Clonakilty), C O’Brien (Owen Gaels); J O’Donovan (Clonakilty), P Flynn (Ibane Gaels), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels).

Subs: D Gough (Clonakilty) for O’Donovan (39), L Knowles (Clonakilty) for M Walsh (44), A Cullinane (Clonakilty) for P Flynn (55), F Murphy (Clonakilty) for C Kenneally (60, inj).

Referee: D O’Callaghan (Limerick).