Gneeveguilla crush Ballina to secure another Munster JFC title for Kerry

Munster JFC final: Gneeveguilla (Kerry) 4-18 Ballina (Tipperary) 1-6.

Gneeveguilla are back in an All-Ireland football semi-final after the Kerry champions saw off Ballina of Tipperary by 21 points in Mallow on Saturday.

It may have taken the provincial intermediate champions of 2010 over a decade to regain a Munster crown but they looked like winners pretty much from the off as the Tipperary champions struggled to keep in touch after the opening ten minutes.

Cornelius Buckley, Shane O’Sullivan, John O’Leary, and Michael Murphy were the attacking stars of the show for the victors as Gneeveguilla showed their worth. In the middle, Ronan Collins and Conor Herlihy impressed as did all of the Gneeveguilla defenders – in particular Padraig O’Connor, Darren and Pat Brosnan For the beaten finalists, Tipp senior star Steven O’Brien was key with a host of rampaging runs and a personal tally of 1-2 but in truth, he and his club-mates were always up against it.

Ballina were first on the scoresheet with a pointed free in the opening minute from Matthew Power and had a chance to double that advantage moments later. However Gneeveguilla showed their attacking prowess straight from the restart with two points in quick succession (Buckley and O’Leary). The Kerry champions also spurned a gilt-edged goal chance in a period of dominance but made up for the error with a trio of points (Buckley, Shane O’Sullivan and Michael Murphy all on target for the Kingdom side.

It didn’t take Gneeveguilla long to raise a green flag with both O’Leary and O’Sullivan finding the net in the opening half.

Ballina showed their worth with a well taken second from Power and an O’Brien goal from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute to keep them in the tie. 2-9 to 1-4 at the interval.

Credit must go to Ballina for the way they continued to push forward at every available opportunity but on the day their forwards invariably ran into a pair of Kerry defenders.

Points from O’Sullivan, O’Leary and Buckley in the third quarter had Gneeveguilla 11 up at the second water-break 2-12 to 1-4. A second goal from O’Sullivan on 50 minutes ended this one as a contest.

Scorers for Gneeveguilla: C Buckley (1-7, 3f), S O’Sullivan (2-2), J O’Leary (1-4, 1f), M Murphy (0-2), P Warren (0-2), C O’Connor (0-1).

Scorers for Ballina: S O’Brien (1-2, 1-0 pen, 1f), M Power (1f), E Power (0-2 each).

GNEEVEGUILLA: P O’Riordan; E Fitzgerald, D Brosnan, P O’Connor; S Crowley, P O’Leary, P Brosnan; R Collins, C Herlihy; P Doyle, C Buckley, P warren; J O’Leary, M Murphy, S O’Sullivan.

Subs: J Cremin for S Crowley (40), C O’Connor 0-1 for P Doyle (42), D Cronin for M Murphy (50), P Cremin for D Brosnan (52), JJ Herlihy for S O’Sullivan (54).

BALLINA: M McKeogh; S Loughran, J O’Brien, T O’Halloran; P O’Donovan, T Lee, M Grace; S O’Sullivan, G Kealy; A Hanley, M Breen, E Power; D O’Meara, M Power, F Looney.

Subs: H Byrne for M Grace (inj, 24), C Power for S Loughran (34), D Finnerty for A Hanley (40), D Grace for F Looney (44), E Dalton for M Breen (50).

Referee: John Ryan (Cork)