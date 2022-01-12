No David Clifford but Jack O'Connor names very strong Kerry team for Tipp clash

Dara Roche comes into the Kerry team, pictured here with David Clifford after the McGrath Cup win over Limerick 

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 10:08

New Kerry manager Jack O'Connor has named a strong side for his second game back in charge of the county; tonight's McGrath Cup meeting with Tipperary in Templetuohy (7pm)

David Clifford is unavailable, having starred for UL in the Sigerson Cup last night, but it is otherwise a side packed with experience, with Sean O'Shea coming back into the line-up, while Dara Roche comes into the attack. 

Kerry had an easy 2-23 to 0-6 win over Limerick in their opening game in the competition last week.

KERRY (v Tipperary)

1 Shane Ryan (Rathmore), 

2 Dan O Donoghue (Spa)

3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle) 

5 Paul Murphy (Rathmore) 

6 Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7 Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

8 Sean O Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

9 Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10 Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

11 Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

12 Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13 Killian Spillane (Templenoe

14 Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15 Dara Roche (Glenflesk)

Subs:

Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes),  Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht), Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda), Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), Jack Savage (Kerins O Rahillys),  Paul O Shea (Kilcummin),  Adam Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds), Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht)

<p>Cork's Brian Hurley breaks between Waterford's Michael Curry and Darach Cathasaigh during the McGrath Cup at Pairc Ui Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Brian Hurley continues good early-season form as Cork sweep past Waterford

