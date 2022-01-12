No David Clifford but Jack O'Connor names very strong Kerry team for Tipp clash

New Kerry manager Jack O'Connor has named a strong side for his second game back in charge of the county; tonight's McGrath Cup meeting with Tipperary in Templetuohy (7pm)

David Clifford is unavailable, having starred for UL in the Sigerson Cup last night, but it is otherwise a side packed with experience, with Sean O'Shea coming back into the line-up, while Dara Roche comes into the attack.