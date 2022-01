Antrim dig out McKenna Cup victory over Down

Down 1-10 Antrim 1-11

Antrim’s footballers opened their 2022 McKenna Cup campaign with a one-point victory over Down in tonight’s Section A clash at Páirc Esler.

Down got off to the perfect start when Ryan O’Higgins placed the ball past Oisín Kerr after just three minutes to put the home side 1-0 to no score ahead.

Antrim had levelled by the first water break however with frees from Ruairi McCann, Odhran Eastwood, and Pat Shivers, while Paddy McBride added a score from play.

Packie O’Hagan provided Down’s first point of the contest.

The sides shared parity a further three times in the next 10 minutes before Ruairi McCann edged Antrim ahead at the break, 0-8 to 1-4.

The Saffrons extended the lead just after the restart with McBride palming to the net and the visitors held a two-point lead at the second water break, 1-9 to 1-7.

It was all square for the fifth time after 60 minutes thanks to a Barry O’Hagan brace, but points from Conor Murray and McBride then had Antrim two to the good.

O’Hagan had a chance to snatch a late victory, but his goalbound effort was deflected agonisingly over the Antrim bar.

DOWN: R Burns; P Fegan, B McArdle, G Collins; J Connery, N McParland, J McGeough; A Doherty, L Middleton; R O’Higgins, C Mooney, C O’Rawe; B O’Hagan, P O’Hagan, K McKernan

Subs: D O’Hagan for J McGeough (17), R Carr for J Connery (ht), T Prenter for P O’Hagan (41), A Lynch for A McParland (42), C Poland for B McArdle (56), J Donaghy for K McKiernan (56), C Francis for L Middleton (59)

ANTRIM: O Kerr; R Boyle, R Johnston, E McCabe; P Healy, J Laverty, J McCann; K Small, M McCann; P McBride, P Shivers, R McCann; J Gribbon, O Eastwood, T McCann

Subs: D McAleese for R McCann (44), P McCormick for R Boyle (45), R Murray for O Eastwood (47), C Murray for P Shivers (56), J McAuley for J McCann (57), D McCormick for T McCann (63), B McCormick for A Small (68)

Referee: M Farrelly (Cavan).