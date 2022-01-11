Sean Kelly keen to 'broaden the discussion' around the future of football competitions

Former GAA president Seán Kelly has written to every county secretary urging them to support the GAA's 'Green' proposal for restructuring of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Officials will vote on the matter at February's Congress and Kelly is keen to 'broaden the discussion' around the future of structures and competitions by requesting feedback from counties in the weeks ahead.

One suggestion that Kelly is keen to consider is that pre-season provincial tournaments such as the McGrath Cup be reserved for players between 20 and 23 years of age.

But Mr Kelly is adamant that the ‘Green’ proposal will intensify the National Leagues, enhance the Provincial Championships and give us two magnificently competitive and enthralling All-Ireland Championships.

Mr Kelly wrote: A chara, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you a Happy New Year and sincerely thank many of you, who have taken the time to consider and provide feedback on my proposal to reform the inter-county football championships.

As you know, Coiste Bainistí Members have formally approved two proposals that will be discussed at February’s Annual Congress. I am delighted that the ‘Green’ proposal is largely based on my own plan that was first printed in the Irish Examiner in 2012.

My early blueprint, which has been tweaked a little, outlines how the National League will start the inter-county season.

"It will be followed by provincial championships through April into May, with the winners and beaten finalists in each of the four provinces being seeded one and two in a 16-team group All-Ireland round robin.

"The other eight places will then come from the top placed league teams that don't include provincial finalists. Crucially, this proposal will also pave the way for the Tailteann Cup round robin for the remaining teams, run concurrently on the same four groups of four format.

The ‘Green’ proposal also provides scope for a preliminary quarterfinal, which will feature second and third placed teams from the round robin groups playing off for All-Ireland quarter-final places, with the group winners making All-Ireland quarter-finals direct.

I have collated much of the feedback I have received in recent weeks and I hope to continue to broaden the discussion before February. Indeed, one such piece of advice came from Roscommon Cathaoirleach, Brian Carroll, outlining that it will not be possible in a round-robin group of 4, to give every team two home games and one away game. Thank you Brian - this is why discussion and debate is so valuable!

"So, I propose that the provincial championship qualifiers get the two home games in three of the groups, with the provincial winners and Tailteann Cup champions getting two home games in the fourth group.

"I also want to take this opportunity to share with you an idea that was put to me on Raidió na Gaeltachta recently, that provincial tournaments (McKenna/McGrath Cups etc.) be reserved for players between 20 and 23 years of age.

"This is primarily in the interests of player welfare and would give young fringe players a chance to test their metal. Your thoughts on this issue in particular, will be much appreciated.

"Ultimately, the ‘Green’ proposal that sits on the table links the League, provincial championships, and All-Ireland series. Moreover, it also ensures that the 17 teams who do not qualify for the Sam Maguire competition will have a chance to compete for the Tailteann Cup. This adds a new dimension to the Leagues, as the higher up a county finishes, the better the chances of guaranteeing a ranking that will see them compete for the Sam Maguire.

"If adopted by Larry McCarthy’s Committee, the ‘Green’ proposal will intensify the National Leagues, enhance the Provincial Championships and give us two magnificently competitive and enthralling All-Ireland Championships.

I urge you to support it.

Is mise le meas, Sean Kelly"