Pat Flanagan insists best is yet to come from Pádraig Pearses

The newly crowned Connacht champions will face Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland club semi-final
Pat Flanagan insists best is yet to come from Pádraig Pearses

Pádraig Pearses manager Pat Flanagan celebrates with Shane Carty. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Mike Finnerty

Despite the ‘special’ achievement of leading Pádraig Pearses to their maiden Connacht Club Championship title, Pat Flanagan was keeping his feet on the ground.

The experienced manager was keen to stress that Pearses “will have to perform an awful lot better” to upset the odds against Leinster champions Kilmacud Crokes in the upcoming All-Ireland semi-final.

“I honestly think there’s far more in them,” said the Westmeath native. “I honestly think we didn’t perform to anywhere close to 100% today.

“There’s a big, big game to come up in a few weeks’ time. Are we capable of winning it? I’m sure we are, but we still have to perform an awful lot better than what we performed today.

“Can we do that? I think we can.”

The former Westmeath, Sligo, and Offaly boss was generous in both his praise for the Pearses GAA club, and the players, who had to survive a late Knockmore rally before claiming the Shane McGettigan Cup.

“I couldn’t speak highly enough of Pearses,” he said.

“The standard of the club is way beyond some of the counties that I’ve been involved with. They have so much desire and drive to be better, bigger, and stronger. It’s great to be a part of it.

“It was great for Pádraig Pearses to show the character and the self-belief to get across the line this time.”

Flanagan also explained the logic behind putting full-forward Hubert Darcy in goal after regular ’keeper Paul Whelan was black-carded in the second quarter.

“It wasn’t planned beforehand, but the reason for putting Hubert in there was we knew he could carry ball if needed, and he did come out two or three times with the ball. That was the whole reason we put him in.”

More in this section

Ciaran O’Connor and Paddy Leavey 9/1/2022 With the benefit of hindsight, Kilmallock may rue easy semi-final win
Ballygunner v Kilmallock - AIB Munster Hurling Senior Club Championship Final Ballygunner’s Darragh O’Sullivan: 'I’m sure there’s some party going on in the sky'
Ballygunner v Kilmallock - AIB Munster Hurling Senior Club Championship Final Ballygunner banish Munster hoodoo by hiding Kilmallock
#Connacht GAA#Gaelic Football
<p>Kilmallock manager Tony Considine consoles goalkeeper Barry Hennessy after the game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Kilmallock manager Tony Considine after Munster mauling: 'We’re not as bad as that'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices