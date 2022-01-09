Henry Shefflin rules out Joe Canning comeback after winning start as Galway manager

Henry Shefflin said he would have loved to have coached Joe Canning in Galway but any notion of change in heart about retirement by the Portumna clubman has been ruled out.

Shefflin disclosed that he had a chat with Canning after he was appointed but it is the Galway minors, where he is joining the management, who are set to benefit from the county’s finest hurler.

“Of course, I would,” said Shefflin when asked if he would have liked to have worked with Canning. “I was sure someone was going to ask me the question, did I chat to Joe? I did chat to Joe but Joe is very comfortable with his position and I think it was very positive for Galway hurling then to see him going in with Fergal Healy and the management team in the minor.

“It is just a great sign. I’ve seen him in Loughgeorge (Galway training centre) on a Saturday morning and Sunday mornings at 10am, so he’s very much there hands-on and wants for the betterment of Galway hurling.

“Would I have liked to work with him? Of course, I would. He was a once-in-a-lifetime generation hurler and he will be a massive loss but it’s over to the other players now and they will know that they have to fill that void. A massive void to fill but they will have to fill it. And I’ll mention Aidan Harte as well who stepped away. What Joe Canning and Aidan Harte have done over the last few years and put their bodies through for Galway hurling is a testament to the character of both players.

“I suppose we are trying to find the newer players going to fill the vacancies left behind by them.”

As if it wasn’t surreal enough to see Shefflin in Galway gear, his lifelong Ballyhale Shamrocks and Kilkenny teammate Michael Fennelly was in the opposing Offaly dugout in Ballinasloe as both fielded experimental sides and learned a lot from a decent encounter in front of a limited 3,000 capacity which sold out on Friday.

Goals in either half won it for Galway, 2-19 to 0-19. The sides were level three times during a lively opening quarter with points from Ronan Glennon and Conor Walsh helping Galway lead by 0-7 to 0-5 at the first water break.

Eoghan Cahill landed three points from play for Offaly in that opening quarter with John Murphy and wing-back Conor Molloy also hitting the target.

Galway lost experienced centre-forward Jason Flynn to a hamstring injury with Donal O’Shea, son of former Tipper manager Eamon and the first from the Salthill/Knocknacarra junior club to play senior hurling for Galway, taking over the free-taking duties and he landed four from four before the break.

Galway led by 1-12 to 0-13 at the interval with eight players finding the target including debutant midfielder Ronan Glennon, younger brother of all-Ireland winner Davy who is now with Westmeath, while Brian Concannon struck for the only goal of the half when he rifled a first-time effort to the net just before the interval.

That pushed Galway four points clear for the second time in the game but the Offaly response was good. Brian Duignan, son of chairman Michael, became the seventh player to score while Cahill took his opening half haul to 0-7, five of them from play, to cut the gap to two at the break.

Scores were a bit harder to come by in the third quarter but Cahill’s accuracy helped Offaly draw level at 1-14 to 0-17 after 51 minutes before two more efforts from O’Shea edged Galway in front.

Another Cahill free cut the gap to the minimum going into the final quarter but Galway took over from there as both sides emptied their benches.

O’Shea pounced for Galway’s second goal 15 minutes from the end and they pulled away from there for a deserved win with goalkeeper Darach Fahy denying Aidan Treacy the goal Offaly needed for a big revival, although Fennelly was pleased with the outing.

“It’s a workout, like a challenge match you could say, except you had a crowd at it. For us, it’s preparation for the league, and the league will be preparation for the Joe McDonagh, so that’s how we will be building. It’s only the 9th of January, Covid has ridiculed us over the last three weeks in terms of numbers and trainings, weather obviously as well. I think our lads applied themselves well and we had a really good workout out today and that’s the main thing, improve our fitness, improve our touch, and definitely Galway will bring us on a bit more.”

And what did he make of his old buddy in the opposing dugout?

“Great to have him on the sideline, great for him to be over Galway and there’s huge excitement around the country about him getting that job and I think it will be an exciting few weeks, few months, ahead.”

Scorers for Galway: D O’Shea 1-9 (0-7fs, 0-1 65), B Concannon 1-0, R Glennon 0-3, J Flynn 0-2 (1f), S Blehane, C Walsh, G Thomas, C Fahy, R Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: E Cahill 0-11 (5fs), A Treacy 0-2 (1f), C Molloy, R Ravenhill, L Fox, J Sampson, J Murphy, B Duignan 0-1 each.

Galway: D Fahy; S Barrett, J Fitzpatrick, D Cronin; S Bleahene, G McInerney, C Walsh; R Glennon, R Murphy; J Fleming, J Flynn, C Fahy; G Thomas, B Concannon, D O’Shea.

Subs: A Clarke for Flynn (9), G Lee for Fleming (51), D Kilcommons for Murphy (57), S Neary for Glennon (63), T Killeen for Blehane (65), C Killeen for Barrett (65).

Offaly: S Corcoran; J Keenaghan, C Burke, D King; C Molloy, B Conneely, K Sampson; R Ravenhill, L Fox; E Cahill, J Sampson, A Cleary; J Murphy, B Duignan, D Nally.

Subs: P Guinan for Conneely (half-time), A Treacy for Fox (half-time), Eoghan Parlon for Cleary (51), Luke Nolan for Duignan (51), C Hardiman for K Sampson (53), S Ryan for Nally (53), C Kiely for J Sampson (53), A Maher for Cahill (61), P Delaney for King (63), C O’Meara for Hardiman (67).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin).